Gustafson named Summit Award Winner

The Academics for All Committee is proud to recognize Grace Gustafson as this week’s Summit Award winner. Gustafson is a senior at Sheridan High School and has earned an immaculate 4.0 GPA over her high school career.

In the classroom, Gustafson has enjoyed a course schedule that is both rigorous and diverse. Throughout her schooling, she has taken multiple Advanced Placement classes: AP government, AP statistics and, most recently, AP English literature. Other class choices are indicative of her wide variety of interests, such as small animal care, Spanish, photography and aquatic biology.

As a long-time violinist, Gustafson has also participated with the orchestras every year at SHS. Orchestra, to Gustafson, has been an important source of confidence-building and personal success. Such success can be seen in her four-time selection as an All-State violinist, her involvement with the State String Clinic and her consecutive years of superior ratings at district orchestra festivals. Gustafson has recently been recognized by the Wyoming Music Educators Association as one of the top four senior All-State orchestra students.

Gustafson credits Razmick Sarkissian, director of orchestras as SHS, with helping shape her into the musician and person she has become.

“He cares so much about his students’ achievements,” Gustafson said of Sarkissian.

She commends Sarkissian for his dedication and flexibility, as he often meets students during non-class hours to help develop their abilities. Sarkissian, too, has enjoyed his time working with Gustafson.

“She is a brilliant, hardworking, goal-oriented individual,” Sarkissian said. “She has an innate desire to excel not only in violin performanc, but in academic classes, as well.”

Gustafson has also played a large role in student leadership during her schooling. She served as her class vice president for three consecutive years and currently serves as the student body president.

She seeks to make a positive impact on her community through her involvement with National Honors Society and the Wyoming Association of Student Councils. This fall, Gustafson helped organize a food drive that brought in more than 2,400 cans of food. A high degree of involvement is not something that intimidates Gustafson.

“I just want to help people,” she said.

Gustafson credits her family with playing the largest role in her success.

“Both of my parents have done so much to help me grow as a person,” Gustafson said as she acknowledged their high degree of involvement and support.

“I’m really going to miss those home-cooked meals,” Gustafson added, thinking ahead to next fall.

After SHS, Gustafson intends to study biology at the University of Wyoming. From there, she hopes to study medicine at Washington State and specialize in obstetrics and gynecology. Gustafson hopes to make use of the WWAMI program, a multi-state partnership program that helps students without a medical school in their home state study medicine.

Gustafson is the sister of Noah and Cole, and is the daughter of Blair and Shelly Gustafson.