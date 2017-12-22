Local students earn UW Trustees’ Scholar Award

SHERIDAN — One hundred four outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming have been selected to receive the 2018 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship. That number includes 12 Sheridan County students. The premier scholarship for Wyoming resident high school seniors covers actual credit hours taken, as well as room and board costs for eight semesters at UW, starting with the fall 2018 semester. Students from 41 high schools, along with home-school students, were chosen.

Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence (high school GPA, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor). For this year’s award winners, the average GPA is 3.98, and the average ACT score is 33.

“These are the best of the best among Wyoming high school students — students who would excel at any university in the country — and we are delighted to have them attend the state’s world-class university,” UW Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kyle Moore said in a press release. To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment (at least 12 semester hours) during the fall and spring semesters each year, along with a 3.25 cumulative GPA. Recipients of the 2018 scholarships, listed by high schools they’re attending along with their chosen majors, are:

Big Horn High School — Caroline Haile, English; Jillian Mayer, biology; and Nathaniel McAdoo, biology

Sheridan High School — Kathryn Arneson, theater and dance; Skye Bensel, civil engineering; Kirby Coe-Kirkham, mathematics; Grace Gustafson, biology; Emmalee Hoopes, elementary education; Ashley Phillips, history; Pippin Robison, chemical engineering; Aeriana Roth, engineering undeclared; and Olivia Thoney, computer science.