Stars of Tomorrow applications now open

SHERIDAN — Applications for the annual Kiwanis Stars of Tomorrow competition are now available online.

This year, all contestants should mail in the application so organizers have an idea of how many acts will audition and the time that may be required to complete them.

The Stars of Tomorrow show is open to individuals or groups from first through 12th grade from all Sheridan County schools. All home-schooled students residing in Sheridan County are also eligible for participation.

Applications must be mailed back to organizers by Jan. 17. The show is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. For more information, see the application form available at https://scsd2.com/2018-stars-of-tomorrow-application.