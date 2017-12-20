Court reports

Alleged sex offender changes plea

SHERIDAN — A young man changed his plea to guilty in a 4th Judicial District Court hearing on Dec. 19 for sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

Gordon Libby pleaded guilty in a change of plea, pursuant to a plea agreement. Per the agreement, the state suggests Libby receive a three-to-seven-year prison sentence suspended in exchange for four years of supervised probation. In addition to probation, Libby will receive additional programming to address the sexual offense.

Court documents said the victim and the victim’s mother went to the Sheridan Police Department to report the sexual abuse on July 25, 2017. Libby, who was homeless at the time, was staying with the family in their home in Sheridan around July 21, 2017. The victim reported to officers that she and Libby had sexual intercourse several times throughout the night of July 21.

In a recorded phone call with the victim and SPD, court documents said Libby apologized and pleaded with the victim not to tell anyone and stated he was afraid of going to jail.

On July 25, in an interview with police, the 20-year-old man admitted to knowing the victim was 15 years old and admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim.

The court scheduled Libby’s sentencing for Feb. 15 at 9:45 a.m.

Couple allegedly attempts creation of clandestine lab

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan couple faces a prison sentence of up to 50 years and fines of up to $55,000 each for allegedly creating a clandestine lab in Sheridan.

Melissa and Peter Brooks each face four drug-related charges out of 4th Judicial District Court: one count of unlawful clandestine laboratory operations and three counts of possession with intent to deliver three types of drugs.

Court documents said on Aug. 1, 2017, Immigration and Customs Enforcement contacted the Division of Criminal Investigation regarding an intercepted package containing 2.05 kilograms of MDP2P — a precursor used in manufacturing MDMA, the scientific acronym for the street drug known as ecstasy, a schedule I controlled substance.

Agents from ICE and DCI discovered six additional packages going to Peter Brooks, five from China and one from India. Melissa Brooks received three packages at the same address, all from China.

Upon investigating the residence, agents found substances including MDMA, ingredients to make the scheduled substances and paraphernalia including mason jars filled with marijuana flavors, baggies, a glass pipe and beakers, among other items.

Court documents said the amount of marijuana seized totaled more than 3 ounces; the MDMA was 10.2 grams, and the MDA totaled 17.5 grams. Agents know that a typical dosage of ecstacy ranges between 80-100 milligrams, and MDA is known to be more potent than MDMA, with a typical dosage between 60-100 milligrams.

Both Peter and Melissa Brooks pleaded not guilty to all four charges during separate arraignments in district court. The two face separate trials, Peter Brooks for three days, stacked No. 2 and Melissa Brooks for two days, stacked No. 4, starting May 14, 2018. The court set Peter Brooks’ pretrial conference to start at 9:30 a.m. April 12 and Melissa’s at 10:30 a.m. the same day.

The court removed the no-contact stipulation for the Brookses during her arraignment and lifted the no-contact for Peter Brooks’ during his arraignment, as well.