SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Gas odor investigation, 300 block North Main Street, 5:14 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block East Brundage Street, 2:33 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Jennifer E. Jaeger, Sheridan; Madison Grace Jaeger, Sheridan.

• Dismissals — Jandee F. Reno, Dayton; Tristan Reno, Dayton.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:05 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 1:06 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 4:20 a.m.

• Hit and run, West 14th Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 8:45 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 10:45 a.m.

•Suicidal subject, Crook Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 11:25 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 11:41 a.m.

•Animal incident, North Mountain View, 11:58 a.m.

• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, Smith Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, Bender Lane, 1:03 p.m.

• Death investigation, Sioux Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Threats, cold, Avoca avenue, 1:54 p.m.

• DUS, Avoca Place, 2:09 p.m.

• Accident, Turner Lane, 4:11 p.m.

• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, Sheridan area, 4:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, Florence Avenue, 4:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 6:53 p.m.

• Accident, Pheasant Place, 7:31 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Abandoned vehicle, Main Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Records only, East Montana Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Drugs, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 3:09 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Higby Road, 8:59 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 335 and Powder Horn Road, 9:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Ridge Road, 9:41 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Donna Lee Abel, 27, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 87

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1