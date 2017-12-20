Broncs and Mustangs set to do battle…again

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team gets an early taste of what conference play may feel like Friday night. The Broncs host Natrona in their home opener at 7 p.m., and even though the two teams reside in different conferences, the contest takes the shape of a mid-February game as the two clubs already competed against one another nearly two weeks ago during the Fremont of Casper Invitational.

The Broncs eased past the Mustangs then, and it would be easy for Sheridan to overlook a team they had recent success against, but head coach Jeff Martini doesn’t foresee that being an issue.

“I think we’ll have an edge for sure, especially after what happened Friday,” Martini said, referencing a loss at Billings Senior. “I think the kids are excited to play a home game, finally in front of their own fans, so I don’t think we are too concerned about the turnaround time.”

The Broncs lay claim to a 3-2 record, most recently suffering a 58-55 loss at Billings Senior. Sheridan led for a lion’s share of the game and into the fourth quarter before coughing up the lead late and failing to regain it in the waning minutes.

The inability to close a game could be an early sign that Sheridan lacks a killer mentality or a deeper-seeded issue, but the Broncs don’t appear too concerned.

“I’m not putting a whole lot of stock into it yet,” Martini said. “We have to learn to close games better, and that’s kind of one of the things we talked about — finishing someone when we have the lead. It’s something we can work on, and it’s always good to have those learning experiences early on rather than later.”

Sheridan has already learned that any number of its players can take over a game and carry the Broncs. Tristan Bower was the unquestioned offensive leader ahead of the Billings Senior game. From his point guard position, Bower sported 36- and 27-point games during the season-opening invitational in Casper.

But Bower struggled this past Friday up in Montana, tallying a season-low seven points. Parker Christensen and Blayne Baker stepped up and poured in 15 and 13 points, respectively. Sheridan also boasts a slew of other players the have shown the capability of picking up a sizable scoring load in any game, making it quite difficult for opponents to key in on one player in particular.

“Any night we can have any guy that could have 15 or 20 points. That’s what’s great,” Martini said. “Even the guys coming off the bench, they do a good job of contributing. They step in ready to go. I think we are an experienced team, we just need to be able to put it all together a little better.”

The Broncs put together a pretty solid game against the Mustangs Dec. 9 in Casper. Sheridan seized a double-digit lead by the end of the opening quarter and extended that cushion in each period from there on out.

The Mustangs didn’t shoot the ball very well during that matchup against the Broncs, and Natrona’s 43 points scored were its fewest all season. Martini expects Natrona to shoot a little better, at the very least, and said its athleticism can cause Sheridan some problems come Friday.

Natrona is still in search of its first 4A win. The Mustangs have limped out to a 1-4 record with their lone victory coming over Star Valley. Natrona is averaging 60 points per game and allowing 65.4 points per contest.

The Broncs, on the other hand, are averaging 64 points and only surrendering 56.8 points per game. On paper, it doesn’t appear as though Sheridan should have much trouble at home against a Natrona team that hasn’t finished a season above .500 since 2014-15.

But rest assured, the Broncs wouldn’t think of overlooking Friday night’s matchup.

“We are just going to go out and do what we do,” Christensen said. “I’m sure they are going to come in and have better insight of what it’s going to be like. It will be a tough game. It’s always tougher the second time.”

NOTES: The game has been deemed a “Silent Night Game” as the crowd is urged to remain silent until the Broncs score their 10th point of the night, and it’s at that moment where the crowd is encouraged to erupt with “Christmas cheer.”…… The price of admission to the game is one canned food item that goes directly to People’s Assistance Food Bank and the homeless shelter.