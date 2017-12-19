City to make quick work of 2018 projects

SHERIDAN — Discussions about hree projects within the city of Sheridan focused on expedited schedules, fully-funded ventures and the restoration and relocation of a historic Sheridan sign.

Fully funded

To help minimize water-line shutdowns during Loucks Phase II construction coming up in 2018, the city of Sheridan will first complete the $832,106 water-line project on West Works Street.

City public works director Lane Thompson said a Wyoming Water Development Commission grant will cover 67 percent of the project cost. The other 37 percent will be funded through a 50 percent principal forgiveness Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan, with 2.5 percent interest for 20 years.

Wilson Bros. Construction out of Lovell will start the project in February 2018 and anticipates completion in July. The company will utilize both pipe bursting and pipe boring to replace any existing pipeline in the area around Beckton Road and Leopard Street.

Restore and relocate

Sheridan City Council members approved restoration and relocation of the historic Sheridan Farmer’s Cp-Op sign. The sign itself, once installed, will be placed back from Coffeen Avenue on the existing property owned by the Co-Op.

The sign will require no electrical service and no lighting. The sign stretches 20 feet into the sky with dimensions of 8 feet wide and 5 feet tall for the actual signage.

Full-speed ahead

A joint project between the city of Sheridan and Wyoming Department of Transportation far exceeded, thus far, the timeline for completion. The North Sheridan Interchange’s expected completion date moved up almost an entire year, WYDOT district engineer Scott Taylor said, with the end date now set for Oct. 31, 2018. The crews started construction in July 2016 and will resume in April 2018 following the winter break.