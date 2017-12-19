Tickets for Big Horn Mountain Festival now on sale

SHERIDAN — Advance tickets are now on sale for the July 20-22, 2018, Big Horn Mountain Festival in Buffalo. Advance special ticket price of $95 for the entire three-day festival is a savings of $10 over the gate price. Individual day tickets are also available at an advance discount. Advance tickets are on sale until April 30. Tickets for the festival can be obtained at Buffalo Chamber of Commerce and The Sports Lure in Buffalo, CB Music in Sheridan, Music Service Center in Gillette or online at www.bighornmountainfestival.com.

The Big Horn Mountain Festival will begin early Friday afternoon, July 20, and run until late Sunday afternoon, July 22. In addition to the band performances, festival participants can attend several of the performers’ workshops.

The festival has once again partnered with the Bighorn Bluegrass Camp to present a bluegrass camp for kids, providing music instruction from camp band Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. The camp is set for July 17-20.

More information about the Big Horn Mountain Festival can be found at www.bighornmountainfestival.com or by calling the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce at (307) 684-5544.