Fort Phil Kearny to host annual battlefield tour

BANNER — Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will host the annual anniversary tour of the Battle of the Hundred-In-The-Hand, also referred to as the Fetterman Fight, Thursday.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Fort Phil Kearny Interpretive Center and will include a brief introduction at the interpretive center and a tour of the battlefield. R.C. Wilson, retired Fort Phil Kearny superintendent, will lead the program.

The fight occurred Dec. 21, 1866, between the U.S. 18th Infantry Regiment escorted by members of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and members of the Lakota (Sioux), Northern Cheyenne and Northern Arapahoe Nations.

It was, at that time, the largest defeat of U.S. forces in the Northern-Plains Territories. This year marks the battle’s 151st anniversary.

Following the tour, hot drinks and snacks will be provided at the interpretive center with an opportunity for visitors to ask questions of the guide and view the museum. The complete program will take approximately four hours.

Visitors are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather and expect wind at the battlefield. Site fees have been waived for all visitors for the anniversary tour.

Fort Phil Kearny State History Site is located at 528 Wagon Box Road in Banner. For more information, call (307) 684-7629 or email the superintendent at misty.stoll@wyo.gov.