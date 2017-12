SHERIDAN — Bob and Donna Fryer celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 9, 2017.

Donna (Raether) and Bob Fryer were married Dec. 9, 1967, at St. Mary’s Church in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They moved to Wyoming in 1992. Sheridan is their home.

They will celebrate this Christmas season when both their children, children’s spouses and seven grandchildren will be in Sheridan. They are then planning a trip to Germany in the spring to visit areas where they lived when they were first married.