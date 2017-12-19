Business briefs

Wyoming

Downs moves to new location

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Downs has moved its Sheridan off-track betting and historic race wagering location to 1294 Coffeen Ave., the site of the former JB’s restaurant.

“We’re excited to be in our new site, which is centrally located, very accessible and has good parking. It’ll be great for our customers,” manager Chris Macha said in a press release. “We’re easy to find and easy to visit. I’m looking forward to seeing all our players at our new home.”

Wyoming Downs opened its first Sheridan facility in 2013 at Rails, Brews and Cues. The current Sheridan operation is one of eight locations throughout the state where Wyoming Downs has an off-track betting facility. Other sites include Casper, Evanston, Gillette, Laramie, Rock Spring and two sites in Cheyenne.

In celebration of the new location, through Jan. 15, Wyoming Downs is offering $10 of free play to their existing Player’s Club members, as well as $10 of free play to those who sign up for the card. Additionally, they are offering cash drawings every day in January.

City of Sheridan now taking

funding request

applications for One Cent monies

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is now taking applications from organizations seeking to receive One Cent funding for the 2019 to 2023 cycle.

Previous funding has supported facilities and infrastructure repairs, economic and community development, heritage and history programs, water quality, pathways, recreation, public health, public safety and senior/family programs. Funding is contingent on the upcoming One Cent vote on Nov. 6, 2018. Previous breakdowns of allocations can be viewed at the city of Sheridan website at sheridancounty1cent.com.

Organizations that wish to apply can download the application at sheridanwy.net/one-cent-funding-applications-open.

For more information, please contact Cecilia Good at (307) 675-4214 or at cgood@sheridanwy.net.

Audiologists

warn about loud toys for children

SHERIDAN — Just as parents use sunscreen to protect their children from sun damage, they also must remain aware of loud and noisy toys susceptible to causing hearing damage.

“Parents often fail to protect their children, and the result can be irreversible hearing loss,” said Jackie Clark, president of the American Academy of Audiology .

The inner ear contains delicate hair cells that do not regrow. Once these are worn down by the noise, the result is permanent hearing damage.

“Hearing damage can be from a one-time exposure or cumulative exposures,” said Craig Kasper, a member of the American Academy of Audiology and an audiologist practicing at New York Hearing Doctors in Manhattan, New York.

The Sight and Hearing Association recently released their “Noisy Toys List 2017.” Eighteen of 22 tested toys fell above the recommended 85 decibel noise level when held up against an ear. When held 10 inches away, the noise levels dropped.

The total number of children with some type of hearing loss is unknown.

“A child with just minor hearing loss can be missing 50 percent of the classroom discussion,” Clark said. “There are children who have been diagnosed with a learning disability when really what they need are hearing aids.”

Lack of hearing can lead to behavioral issues, lack of focus and even depression in children. Children with hearing loss often don’t recognize that they cannot hear, and parents do not always know the signs.

“It’s important to note that the 85-decibel level threshold that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommends is for people with long exposure to the sound for eight hours or more,” Kasper said. “Parents and anyone buying toys for children need to be aware of loud noises, particularly toys that have loud bursts (like) cap guns, popping balloons, air horns, etc.”

Kasper advised his clients to use phone applications to test the sound levels of toys before buying them. He suggested not purchasing toys testing 85 decibels or louder.