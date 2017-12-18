Tubas to mark Christmas season

SHERIDAN — The 18th annual Tuba Christmas in Sheridan will take place Saturday. Registration is at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church hall at 9:15 a.m., and rehearsal will begin at 9:30 a.m. All participants need to bring a music stand if they have one.

All tuba, baritone and euphonium players are cordially invited to attend. There is a $10 registration fee, and books of specially arranged Christmas carols will be available for purchase. The registration fee goes directly to the Harvey Phillips Foundation to help promote Tuba Christmas worldwide.

The Tuba Christmas band typically involves local musicians, although some performers have come from as far away as Montana, Idaho, South Dakota and Colorado. High school and college players are welcome to join the band, as are adult musicians.

A concert of traditional Christmas carols, free of charge, will be held at the Holiday Inn atrium at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The public is encouraged to take a little time out of the busy holiday season and enjoy the concert. Created by Harvey Phillips in 1973, Tuba Christmas 2017 concerts will be presented throughout the United States and in several foreign countries. Phillips was inspired to create Tuba Christmas as an annual event honoring his mentor and teacher, the late great tubist William J. Bell. Every Christmas season, tuba and euphonium players of all ages gather to pay respect to all the great artists and teachers who represent their heritage.

Ariel Downing and Dale Hoffmann are local Tuba Christmas coordinators. The tuba-euphonium ensemble will be conducted by Ariel Downing and by Richard Parmer from Northwest Community College in Powell.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.