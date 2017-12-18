SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Structure fire with Goose Valley Fire Department assist, Beaver Creek Road, 11:58 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 12:49 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 200 block Rice Avenue, 3:26 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Structure fire, Beaver Creek Road, 11:56 a.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, Lane Lane, 9:29 pm.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available by press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Damaged property, West 13th Street, 12:56 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 22, 10:50 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, Colorado, 11:07 am.

• Structure fire, Beaver Creek Road, 11:55 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:47 p.m.

• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 9:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:51 p.m.

Saturday

• Trespass progress, Highway 345, Ranchester, 12:56 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:55 a.m.

• Accident, Kruse Creek Road, 10:20 a.m.

• Death investigation, Parker Avenue, 12:04 p.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 9:34 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Second Street and Johnson Street, big Horn, 10:18 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 West, mile marker 86, Dayton, 11:28 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 16, 9:28 a.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, milepost 23, 10:03 a.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 16, 10:22 a.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 west bound, milepost 7, 11:04 a.m.

• DUI, Highway 335, mile marker 4, 1:55 p.m.

• Accident, Metz Road, 2:33 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 2:34 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Taxi Drive, 3:47 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, I-90 eastbound, milepost 23, 8:38 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• David Anthony Payne, 37, Great Falls, Montana, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Linda Lee Rundquist, 56, Sheridan, forgery, credit card fraud more than $500, identity theft, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Justin Michael Anderson, 37, Sheridan, felony stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Devin Christopher Wiederrich, 30, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Timothy Michael Tobin, 41, Banner, DUI, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 84

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 85