FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Structure fire with Goose Valley Fire Department assist, Beaver Creek Road, 11:58 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 12:49 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 200 block Rice Avenue, 3:26 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Structure fire, Beaver Creek Road, 11:56 a.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, Lane Lane, 9:29 pm.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available by press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Damaged property, West 13th Street, 12:56 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 22, 10:50 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, Colorado, 11:07 am.

• Structure fire, Beaver Creek Road, 11:55 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:47 p.m.

• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 9:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:51 p.m.

Saturday

• Trespass progress, Highway 345, Ranchester, 12:56 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:55 a.m.

• Accident, Kruse Creek Road, 10:20 a.m.

• Death investigation, Parker Avenue, 12:04 p.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 9:34 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Second Street and Johnson Street, big Horn, 10:18 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 West, mile marker 86, Dayton, 11:28 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 16, 9:28 a.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, milepost 23, 10:03 a.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 16, 10:22 a.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 west bound, milepost 7, 11:04 a.m.

• DUI, Highway 335, mile marker 4, 1:55 p.m.

• Accident, Metz Road, 2:33 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 2:34 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Taxi Drive, 3:47 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, I-90 eastbound, milepost 23, 8:38 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• David Anthony Payne, 37, Great Falls, Montana, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Linda Lee Rundquist, 56, Sheridan, forgery, credit card fraud more than $500, identity theft, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Justin Michael Anderson, 37, Sheridan, felony stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Devin Christopher Wiederrich, 30, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Timothy Michael Tobin, 41, Banner, DUI, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 84

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 85

By |December 18th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS