SCWBB enters break on two-game win streak

SHERIDAN — The potential arose Friday evening. The likelihood of it happening grew in the next 24 hours.

Following a 95-point blowout win, the Sheridan College women’s basketball team had to swiftly put that impressive showing in the rearview mirror Saturday night ahead of its game against the Wyoming All-Stars.

With a mild snowstorm descending upon Sheridan — making for a very small crowd at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome — and finals just on the horizon for the Lady Generals, the probability of a letdown only increased.

“I would say that I was hopeful it wouldn’t happen, but I was expecting it to happen,” SC women’s head basketball coach Ryan Davis said.

Davis’ intuition was fairly accurate as that disappointing scenario played out for a good portion of the first half Saturday, but Sheridan eventually pushed past it and dominated the Wyoming All-Stars 78-58.

“We would have lost this game two weeks ago,” Davis said. “I hate to say we needed to lose games like this to then be able to adjust, and figure it out, and come back, and bring our energy up, and hit shots to bring our confidence up, but we did. Last week at Williston, we made the game too tight. We let that team hang around. Today, we put our foot on their throat.”

Plenty of Lady Generals played a part in that, and most will go into the holiday break with an abundance of confidence from a strong offensive showing.

Raelynn Keefer poured in a team-high 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Brooke Cargal connected on a trio of treys en route to a 15-point night; Aubrey Meiwald came off the bench and tallied 13, while Noora Parttimaa chipped in 11.

Defensively, the Lady Generals only allowed the Wyoming All-Stars to hit 32.8 percent of their field-goal attempts.

The Wyoming All-Stars led for the entire first quarter. They out-hustled Sheridan on the glass, and hit a couple 3s to take a 16-11 advantage into the second period.

The All Stars took as large as a six-point lead, at 19-13, with eight minutes and 55 seconds to play in the half, and this is where the game flipped. Davis called a timeout, put a few substitutions in and the Lady Generals responded.

Ashleigh Frampton drew SC even at 19-19 for the first time since the opening tip with a basket, and Meiwald gave the Lady Generals their first lead, at 23-21, with a field goal with 4:04 left in the half. Sheridan closed the opening 20 minutes with three straight 3s — from Meiwald, Keefer and Cargal — to go up 37-24.

“We just started to hit some shots, and we played loose,” Davis said. “We went on a run there at the end of the half, and those kids that were in were just an energy boost. To me, the turning point of the game was the end of that first half.”

The Wyoming All-Stars hung around and trimmed their deficit to as little as seven, at 41-34, before Cargal went on a personal 8-0 run to give her team some cushion. Sheridan’s advantage remained at 13 points at the conclusion of the third period, but a quick 8-0 jolt from the Lady Generals to open the game’s final quarter put the issue not longer in doubt.

The win, the Lady Generals’ second in a row, boosted their record to 6-8. Sheridan will now take a couple weeks off for the holidays prior to a Jan. 4 game against Dawson Community College.

A break that is surely welcomed.

“The girls need a break,” Davis said. “Mentally and physical, they are pretty ready for a break.

“Last week against the North Dakota All-Star team, we didn’t play with much confidence, and today was the opposite. Not only to win the game but to prove last week wasn’t us.

“Now going into the break we have a great feeling.”

Final

Wyoming All-Stars…16 8 19 15 — 58

Sheridan…………….11 26 19 22 — 78

Scoring

Wyoming All-Stars — Cheyanne Balster 15 (Note: no other stats were made available)

Sheridan — Raelynn Keefer 20, Brooke Cargal 15, Aubrey Meiwald 13, Noora Parttimaa 11, Ashleigh Frampton 7, Lily Jex 6, Aloma Solovi 4, Kassie Hoyer 2

Rebounds

Wyoming All-Stars 58; Sheridan 45 (Parttimaa 7)

Assists

Wyoming All-Stars 13; Sheridan 14 (Keefer 4)