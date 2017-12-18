Sheridan tallies 25 goals in weekend sweep of Douglas

SHERIDAN — This past weekend marked the Sheridan Hawks’ last couple of games at Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center for over a month. The team will take a month-long break from game action for the holidays and then hit the ice again in late January.

The Hawks gave their fans plenty of scoring to hold them over through the Christmas cheer and comfortably past the New Year celebration as Sheridan logged two stress-free wins over Douglas to improve to 4-4 on the season.

“It was nice to get the two wins this weekend,” Sheridan head coach Kirk Viren said. “It was nice to get those four points and get this team back on the winning track.”

The Hawks claimed a 10-1 win Sunday, less than 24 hours after earning a 15-1 victory over the Icepack Saturday night.

Common knowledge would lead one to believe that most, if not all, players would be satisfied with 25 goals over the course of two games. But not the Hawks and not Justin Bailey.

“When we are at our best, a team like that, we should have 40 goals against, maybe 45 goals,” Bailey said. “I think if we would have played our best it would have shown a lot more on the scoreboard. I don’t think we were up to par this weekend.”

Bailey boasted a team-high seven goals over the course of the two contests, which vaulted him to the top of Sheridan’s seasonal scoring list. Sam Boyles holds the team lead in points with 12 as he lays claim to six goals and six assists.

Boyles didn’t find the back of the net Saturday but came one goal shy of a hat trick Sunday. Wade Jacobs also scored two goals Sunday. Gunnar Swanson had himself a hat trick Saturday, and two of his goals came within seven seconds of each other. Ben Lavigne recorded a pair of goals Saturday and one more Sunday.

The Hawks were rather efficient Sunday as more than 38 percent of their shots bested Douglas goalie Brayden Winn.

Sheridan threw many more shots on target Sunday, 48 in all, in an offensive effort that starkly contrasted what fans saw out of the Hawks a week ago against Casper.

“Guys were charging the net, for one,” Viren said. “We were getting nice screens in front, and we were getting second and third shots or deflections to score. The guys were being unselfish with the puck and working it around to everyone.”

Sheridan goalie Josh Eaton enjoyed his easiest weekend of the season as he turned away 17 of the 18 shots sent at him Saturday before blocking 9 of 10 shots Sunday.

Eaton, who has played every minute in net this year for the Hawks, boasts a 90 percent save percentage.

Sheridan’s 4-4 record gives it eight points, which positions the Hawks fifth in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League standings. Jackson A, which Sheridan lost a pair of games to start the season, sits atop the league with a 9-0 record and 18 points. Gillette, at 8-3, has 17 points, while Casper and Pinedale have 15 and 10 points, respectively.

The Hawks will have an opportunity to climb in the standings come Jan. 20 when they host Pinedale. But for now, Sheridan will enjoy some time away from the ice.

“It’s nice that we are coming into the break off two wins. It is also nice to just ease it off in general,” Bailey said. “If we would have played Casper this weekend, and had two hard losses, it wouldn’t have been nice. But playing a good team like this and getting some wins under our belt is a nice way to end it coming into break.”

Final (Saturday)

Douglas….0 0 1 — 1

Sheridan…7 4 4 — 15

First period_1, Sheridan, Joel Bailey, 2, Sheridan, Justin Bailey, 3, Sheridan, Gunnar Swanson, 4, Sheridan, Swanson, 5, Sheridan, Justin Bailey, 6, Sheridan, Ben Lavigne, 7, Sheridan, Jack Chase.

Second period_8, Sheridan, Tristen Cox, 9, Sheridan, Winfield Loomis, 10, Sheridan Matthew Hooge, 11, Sheridan, Lavigne.

Third period_12, Sheridan, Swanson, 13, Sheridan, Loomis, 14, Sheridan, Justin Bailey, 15, Sheridan, Justin Bailey, 1, Douglas, Bryston Jennings.

Final (Sunday)

Douglas….1 0 0 — 1

Sheridan…5 2 3 — 10

First period_1, Sheridan, Lavigne, 2, Sheridan, Boyles, 3, Sheridan, Justin Bailey, 4, Sheridan, Justin Bailey, 1, Douglas, Jack Coleman, 5, Sheridan, Wade Jacobs.

Second period_6, Sheridan, Jacobs, 7, Sheridan, Toby Jacobs.

Third period_8, Sheridan, Boyles, 9, Sheridan Justin Bailey, 10, Sheridan, Chase.