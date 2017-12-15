Storefront owners turn cat houses into condos

SHERIDAN — Renovating the second story of historical buildings lining Sheridan’s historical downtown proves expensive and arduous. Steve Kuzara recognizes that struggle more than most, renovating a slew of the Main Street buildings’ second stories, including his family’s current home and the space above Wyoming Cattle and Creek Company. While Kuzara and his family personally benefit from the restoration above their business by utilizing it as a home, he still recognizes that his love for downtown fueled the project to its completion.

“You do it out of a bit of love for (the historical buildings),” Kuzara said. “…These places are somewhat consumptive in money.”

Owner-occupied buildings were fairly plentiful back in the day, Kuzara said, and have taken hold again in Sheridan in at least three buildings on Sheridan’s Main Street.

ABC Signs owner Chris Browne started renovating his building’s second story into an apartment he intends to inhabit once finished. Bill King, owner and operator of the Bozeman Trail Gallery at 190 North Main, restored his second story, transforming what King described as a “cat house” into his current residence. With hard work and the love Kuzara described, King brought the second story back to its full glory, exposing original stone walls and updating skylights. He appreciates the ease of simply walking down a set of steps to work each day.

King said the former regulations by the city on renovating the historic buildings initially deterred construction.

“What’s held it up before ever since I was a kid was the city with the regulations on bringing it up to code, which gets very expensive and as the codes change and get more and more restrictive,” King said.

With more relaxed codes from the city of Sheridan, King sidestepped former regulations like spacing on the steps of the stairs. This allowed King to move forward with construction without halting the project altogether.

Kuzara served on the committee that rewrote some of the regulations for restoring downtown’s historic buildings. Regulations not allowing building owners to complete any of their own work prevented many from moving forward with projects.

Now, if a certain aspect of the project does not pass inspection after five reviews, the owners must hire a professional to complete the project to ensure it meets regulations. In addition, the city of Sheridan waived building permit and dump fees for those renovating historic buildings.

By removing costs associated with construction, the process became safer by ensuring compliance with important regulations like electrical work. Browne started his renovation because of the fee-waiving incentive given by the city of Sheridan, and Kuzara saved nearly $8,000 on renovations next door to their home by not paying dump fees.

Still, the projects do not boast a high return on investment.

Kuzara said investors looking to make a turnaround profit won’t find success in restoring second stories of downtown’s historical buildings. He considers the completed projects his contribution to preserving the buildings for the next 100 years.

Other second stories downtown house additional business spaces, like The Sports Stop. Next door, above Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery, another apartment dweller lives thanks to renovation work by John and Robbie Smith.

Greg and Kristi Von Krosigk took on the second story of the Montgomery Wards building. They successfully sold each condo created and run CoWork office spaces, as well. Century 21 BHJ Realty at 40 East Works Street houses residents on its third floor and office dwellers mixed in with apartments on the second floor.

Kuzara, who serves on the board for the Downtown Sheridan Association, said the office is working to compile a list of buildings with second-story space available. DSA executive director Zoila Perry said they currently do not have a comprehensive list. That list, Kuzara hopes, will help make Sheridan residents aware of the opportunities to transform rats nests into residences and cat houses into contemporary spaces ready to outlast their renovators.