Holiday feelings; an end to AIM

Individuals and organizations have endless options for how they give each holiday season.

I hope you’ll consider the Goodfellow Fund. It benefits the Salvation Army and therefore local families. Donations help purchase holiday meals and gifts for children.

Mail donations to:

The Goodfellows Fund

c/o The Sheridan Press

P.O. Box 2006

Sheridan, WY 82801

Our goal for the year is to reach $10,000 in donations. We’re not there yet, so if you are able, we appreciate your help.

•••••

While the holiday season can certainly be seen in retail shops, restaurants and along city sidewalks, for some reason, it doesn’t quite feel like Christmas, yet.

I think that has something to do with the lack of snow. When my husband and I made the trek into the Bighorns to pick out our tree, we barely needed snow boots.

City sidewalks are clear and plows haven’t had much of the white stuff to contend with so far.

As I write this column Friday morning, though, the forecast indicates a shift. Forecasters predicted that snow showers would begin late Friday night and continue Saturday. We may see 1-3 inches of snow. About time, if you ask me.

I’m all about warm weather, but Christmas — at least in my mind — requires snow. Plus, how can we enjoy all those winter pursuits in the Bighorns without the snow? My snowshoes are ready. Our friends are itching to hit the slopes. C’mon winter!

•••••

Friday marked the end of AIM. For those who don’t remember the program, it was AOL Instant Messenger. I doubt many younger than 25 or so remember the program. It’s been replaced with things like Skype, Snapchat, Facebook, text messaging and other programs I’ve likely never heard of.

As Wired magazine writer David Pierce wrote, “It’s easy to forget now, but for a brief moment at the turn of the century, no internet company was cooler than AOL.”

I spent many hours in high school and even a few in college avoiding homework via AIM. I’d chat with friends at all hours of the night, discussing everything and nothing all at the same time.

I haven’t used AIM in more than a decade, though. It appears, neither have many others.

Makes you wonder, too, what the next app or program will be to replace all of the ones we use now. When will existing programs be retired? My hunch: They’ll disappear more and more quickly as technology evolves at rapid speeds.

•••••

I’ve had a lot of time to do some reading. First, vacation and plane rides provided the time. Now, a head cold. It’s going around, so take care of yourself. Hot tea and tissues with lotion have been staples over the last several days.

‘Tis the season!