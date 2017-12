SHERIDAN — (Wise) Men’s Night Out will take place Dec. 21 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Sheridan.

A number of area businesses will participate and offer raffle tickets for a chance to win a TW1 Chablis by William Henry and a Howa Hogue Foxy Woods .243 Winchester.

Some participating businesses will also offer specials, refreshments and more for last-minute holiday shoppers. For additional information, contact the Downtown Sheridan Association at (307) 672-8881.