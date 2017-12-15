SHERIDAN — Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will utilize a mobile pantry to distribute food in Sheridan.

The WFBR, with a grant from Powder River Energy Corporation, Basin Electric and CoBank, will offer food distributions Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at Powder River Energy Corporation, located at 1095 Brundage Lane.

The WFBR plans to have enough food for 150 families in need. Items included will be: turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, cranberries, green beans, cream of mushroom soup and various fresh fruits and vegetables. People going through the line will only be able to pick up products for one family and must provide the following information to do so: name, address, phone number, number of children 0-18, number of adults 19-59 and number of seniors 60 or older living in the household. The WFBR will be distributing approximately 3,000 pounds of food — equivalent to nearly 2,500 meals — to Sheridan families in need.