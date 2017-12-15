Hoopes earns recognition as Summit Award winner

SHERIDAN — Academics for All is pleased to acknowledge Sheridan High School senior Emmalee Hoopes as this week’s Summit Award winner.

Hoopes, daughter of Kendal and Lenore Hoopes, is a member of the National Honor Society, a National Merit semifinalist and has received academic letters for the past three years.

She has earned a 4.0 GPA while managing an aggressive academic resume that includes numerous Advanced Placement classes taken throughout her high school experience. These AP classes include psychology and U.S. history as a sophomore; chemistry, statistics and U.S. government and politics her junior year; and British literature, environmental science, biology and calculus as a senior.

Hoopes played in the symphonic band her junior and sophomore years and joined the Wind Ensemble as a junior.

Her participation in We The People for her AP government class during her junior year afforded her the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., as the team won state and national recognition.

Hoopes explained how that experience, “really opened my eyes to how different the world outside of Sheridan can be. I saw the great expanses of the world and diversity of people out there. I also learned how difficult college will be and the type of learning I will need to adjust to.”

For the past three years, Hoopes has participated in Sheridan High School’s spring musicals and fall dramas and competed in the Academic Challenge. Senior year, she joined Interact, a club developed to enhance leadership skills and tackle community issues. Outside of high school, Hoopes has been active in her church youth group for the past four years, holding the position of president, and has held the position of treasurer while active in 4-H for the past two years.

Elementary education is the path Hoopes plans to pursue because of her love for kids and her desire to help support the growing generations. She interned at Sagebrush Elementary School with a first-grade class that solidified her decision.

She said their energy for life makes them a joy to teach. Hoopes loves the practicality of teaching, explaining, “There will always be a need for teachers, and when I start my own family, teaching will be easy to manage with the summer break and getting done with work around the same time as kids get out of school.”

When asked if she intends to continue with her music, Hoopes replied, “I do intend to continue with my music but not really with teaching anyone other than family. I like music more for fun than as a job.”

Hoopes nominated Diane Knutson for the Outstanding Teacher award stating, “I chose her because she spends time thinking about ways to help her students, each and every one. She works to help us be better people along with learning to express music.”

Hoopes’ parents are her “really big” role models because they are, “always trying to do the right thing and put family first. They encourage me to always do my best and work for the best possible version of myself.”

Academics for All wishes Emmalee Hoopes great success in her future endeavors and congratulations on her well deserved Summit Award.