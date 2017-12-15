SC board discusses requirements for general education courses

SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District board of trustees heard and approved a few main discussion items at Thursday’s meeting.

Richard Hall, vice president of academic affairs, described the NWCCD general education requirements and alignment with the University of Wyoming. After lengthy, occasionally passionate discussion with NWCCD faculty, a few changes were made to better align with UW’s communications and health/wellness requirements. For example, COMM 1010 will now be a 2000-level course and will incorporate more writing and public speaking.

NWCCD President Dr. Paul Young noted the challenges that Wyoming’s community colleges have when UW changes its academic requirements without consulting the community colleges. To make credits transfer more easily, Hall said UW should support the state’s community colleges and look at them as a system, not individual institutions.

The board also re-elected officers for next year, with all positions staying the same. The board unanimously approved the 2018 to 2023 NWCCD strategic plan, as well.