Rhyder Roger Wayne Springsteen

Rhyder Roger Wayne Springsteen was born Nov. 18, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Trevor and Krystle Springsteen of Sheridan.

His siblings are sister Brianna Newman and brothers Noah Newman and Kael Voldberg.

His grandparents are Wayne and LuAnn Kurpjuweit of Sheridan and Roger (Rusty) and Jane Springsteen.

EvieGene Michele Reimers

EvieGene Michele Reimers was born Dec. 5, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Andrew Reimers and Mistie Keeler of Sheridan.

Her siblings are sisters Paislie and Lexie and brothers Adrian, Hunter and Timber.

Her grandparents are Nancy Haefner and Cary Sampson of Sheridan, Alan and Romany Keeler of Cheyenne, Donna and Keith Roberts of Sheridan, Rebecca and Jerry Reimers of Banner and Dave Lawson of Sheridan.

Dayton Lee Moore

Dayton Lee Moore was born Dec. 6, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Mattie Huston and Cory Moore of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Averie Moore.

His grandparents are Dody Moore of Ranchester, Wanda and John Becker of Sheridan, Virgil Huston of Sheridan and the late Brian Moore of Ranchester.

Kolby Douglas Andrews

Kolby Douglas Andrews was born Dec. 7, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Jeff and Jessica Andrews of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Hailey.

His grandparents are Douglas and Stephanie Masters of Dayton and Ken Andrews of Sheridan.

Ensley Ann Mehalek

Ensley Ann Mehalek was born Dec. 1, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Taylor Chesbro and Skyler Mehalek of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Hudson.

Her grandparents are Kelli Hammond of Point Lay, Alaska; Bryan and Katie Chesbro of Meridian, Idaho; Barb Mehalek of Riverton; and Rob Mehalek of Thermopolis.

Jasper Lynn Kelly

Jasper Lynn Kelly was born Nov. 29, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Taylor and Jessica Kelly of Otter, Montana.

His sibling is brother Orrin.

His grandparents are Darrell and Debbie Jallo of Fordville, North Dakota, and Tom and Carrie Kelly of Cheyenne.

Bailey Williamson

Bailey Williamson was born Nov. 28, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Travis and Lindsey Williamson of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Brodie.

Her grandparents are Chuck and Barb Massie of Moorcroft and Alan and Lori Williamson.