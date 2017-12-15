FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2200 block Papago Drive, 2:43 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide alarm, 500 block Meridian Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 500 block Lewis Street, 7:05 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Admissions — Margarita C. Ramirez, Sheridan; Athena Faith Ramirez, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Domestic, West Brundage Street, 12:17 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 3:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 6:04 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Loucks Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Found property, Highland Avenue, 9:09 a.m.

• Fraud, Park Street, 9:35 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 9:54 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:26 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:52 a.m.

• Assist agency, South Main street, 11:53 a.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Park Street, 2:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Loucks Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, Parker Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Connor Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Animal incident, Park Side Court, 4:25 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.

• Domestic, Martin Avenue, 6:24 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Frank Street, 6:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 10:09 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 12:33 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue and East Lane, Highway 87, 1:30 p.m.

• Animal incident, Gulch Road, 3 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Marvin Richard Enzminger, 26, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Victor Manuel Zezas, 19, Buffalo, bond revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Kyle Bradley Smith, 27 Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Shawn Adam Lawrence, 43, Ranchester, misdemeanor stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brian Curtis Legerski, 45, Sheridan, destruction of property less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Daniel Leroy Longwell, 63, Sheridan, fail to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David Anthony Payne, 37, Great Falls, Montana, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 86

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

