Rams battle through lineup overhaul

BIG HORN — What a difference a year makes. After last season’s conference championship and state appearance by a veteran group, the Big Horn boys basketball team has undergone a youth movement.

Out of 12 players from last year, the Rams return only four this season, none of whom started. The Rams lost seven seniors from last year’s team, including two-time All-State performers Colton Bates and Nolan McCafferty. Big Horn has nine players on this year’s varsity team: three juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen.

A young team inevitably makes mistakes, something of which Big Horn head coach Ryan Alley is conscious. The Rams’ youth manifests in typical ways, including turnovers and lack of defensive communication. During practice, Alley will sometimes slow down drills and plays to make sure the players understand the concepts.

“The years when you have returners, you kind of have a real sense of where you’re going and what you could be,” Alley said. “With this group, patience has kind of been something I have to remind myself of … We’ll be OK, but it’s just going to take some time.”

Big Horn didn’t return any starters in 2012, either, but had seniors who were rotation players as juniors for the 2011 state champion Rams. This year’s team lacks any seniors, something both unsettling and exciting. The underclassmen will get a chance to play heavy minutes and learn on the fly, especially this month.

The Rams currently have seven healthy players because juniors Kade Eisele and Kade VanDyken are recovering from football injuries. They are expected to return to the lineup after Christmas, but for now, Jaxon Parker is the only healthy upperclassmen.

Alley expressed confidence in the upperclassmen’s abilities once they come back.

“The juniors we have are great athletes and good basketball players,” Alley said. “Even though they’re young, they’ve got quite a bit of experience under their belt from last year.”

After a senior-laden team last season, Parker said it feels odd to be one of the older players on the roster.

“You could usually depend on the (seniors) if you needed a big bucket,” Parker said of last year’s team. “So it’s kind of weird having (underclassmen) depend on us now.”

The early experience should speed up the developmental process, but growing pains are bound to occur. Players said their on-court communication and passing need to improve. The many early challenges include learning the playbook and feeling comfortable playing with one another.

“I think the biggest part is getting familiar with each other, because not all of us have played as a unit together,” sophomore Quinn McCafferty said.

The Rams had an up and down start to the season, finishing 1-2 in last week’s tournament in Wright, though all three games came down to the final possession. Big Horn defeated Glenrock then lost to Lusk and Wheatland, all by two-point margins.

The team played hard, Alley said, but made plenty of errors typical of a young team and struggled from behind the arc. Indeed, the Rams had 37 turnovers in those three games and shot a combined 6 for 36 on 3-pointers.

Encouragingly, Big Horn’s underclassmen led the way offensively. Freshman Carson Bates finished first on the team with 29 points over three games, including 15 against Wheatland. McCafferty totaled 26 points and sophomore Will Pelissier scored 19 over the weekend.

Youth has its advantages, too. The Rams have a speedy squad capable of converting turnovers into quick points on the other end. Bates and Pelissier, both known for their backfield quickness on the gridiron, like to get out on the fastbreak for easier shots.

Playing different sports with each other may help the team gel eventually, but the process still takes time. Bates, however, expressed excitement for the chance to start working toward future success.

“We’re all going to learn to play together for at least two years, maybe more for some of us,” Bates said. “It’s a good opportunity to really build our team into something special.”

Big Horn faces more difficult 2A competition at the Ethete Tournament this weekend. The Rams begin against Big Piney at 1:30 p.m. Friday, then take on top-ranked Wind River at 7:30 p.m. The short-handed Rams will have no time for rest Saturday, as they play fourth-ranked Wyoming Indian at 11 a.m.