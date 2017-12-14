Keystone Award recipients share life experiences

SHERIDAN — It takes many hands and great minds to build a community.

Four minds served as starting points for much of what Sheridan utilizes as integral services for all ages.

The Hub on Smith will honor those four minds at the 2018 Keystone Awards — Rosie Berger, Bob Berger, Jay McGinnis and Mary Jean Roush.

Rosie Berger worked in the public eye as a legislator for the state of Wyoming from 2003 to 2016. She helped institute legislation for the judicial system, taxes and health, among many others. She currently serves on the Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming board to help diversify Wyoming’s economy. Bob Berger works for Lonabaugh and Riggs in Sheridan and serves by participating on nonprofit boards and clubs.

Jay McGinnis recently retired as executive director of the YMCA in Sheridan and continues to actively work in the nonprofit sector as a “mentor to all in town” and sharer of trade secrets to ensure success.

Mary Jean Roush started and ran Our Camp Inc. with her sisters starting in 1992. She also helped institute the Help at Home program during her tenure working at The Hub.

The Hub will honor the four Keystone Award recipients on April 19, 2018, at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. The event serves as a Kennedy Center Honors-esque evening to show support for the four award recipients and their lifetime of achievement, and fundraise for The Hub on Smith.

Consistent leaders

Robert and Rosie Berger advise Sheridanites to participate in what the community offers. More importantly, the Bergers live out their imparted wisdom daily, both through their respective occupations and volunteer outreach.

The couple moved to Sheridan more than 38 years ago and quickly weaved themselves into the fabric of the city’s day-to-day routine.

Rosie Berger served as president of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, president of the WYO Theater and board member for both the Dog and Cat Shelter and Travel and Tourism.

Bob Berger served as a board member for the Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College, the Sheridan Heritage Center, Historic Sheridan Inn Joint Powers Board, Big Horn Education Fund and the Sheridan College Foundation. He also serves as president of The Brinton Museum and the Zullig Foundation.

With a firsthand look at the community, the Bergers recognized the generosity and philanthropic nature of many in Sheridan.

“We are so fortunate to have the many foundations, large and small, and the solid charitable operating entities that meet needs of Sheridan citizens for education, arts, housing, food, recreation, land conservation and many other facets of a good lifestyle in Sheridan County,” the couple collectively wrote in an email.

In her time in service with the Wyoming legislature, Rosie Berger learned through leading the caucus’ program, Leap into Leadership, that she said successfully primed thousands of women across Wyoming to serve in public office.

Bob Berger said he fills two separate needs in the community through his work as an attorney and in volunteer opportunities, both of which he holds special connections.

The two appreciate the willingness of community members to become involved in activities, programs and causes they care about.

“They do so by donating their time, talent and resources,” the Bergers wrote. “Doing so not only makes our community stronger, but each of us as individuals better, too.”

The Y Guy

When Jay McGinnis retired after serving 40 years as executive director of the YMCA, he realized he still held a wealth of wisdom and energy he felt needed transferred to the community that gave him so much. So, the “retired” leader decided to continue giving back by coaching nonprofits and serving on boards.

Another gift he plans to impart — passing the torch.

“The giving back is a process of reinvesting in our genesis,” McGinnis said. “Even though I wasn’t born and raised here, I got an awful lot out of this community.”

As McGinnis slowly inches away from his board commitments this year and next, he will not fully stop investing in projects that align with his passions.

“I’m not retiring,” McGinnis tells those who ask him about retirement. “I might be changing things, but there are wonderful projects to still consider.”

McGinnis said a common trap for retirees is to lose a sense of purpose and not recognize that they have energy, passion and a lifelong set of skills with which they can utilize to give back. He considers post-retirement involvement more like “continued growth mode.”

Part of his success in the nonprofit sector, both in Sheridan and beyond, he attributed to the teammates at his side.

“I think I’ve been fortunate to engage in some projects or get on some boards where the other people that are there have a high level of energy and interest and commitment and leadership,” McGinnis said.

For those seeking involvement, regardless of age, McGinnis said follow your passion and energy. On the wall in the meeting room at the YMCA lies a part of the will that shares the purpose of the building — “community building with wings and additions.” McGinnis takes it to heart, realizing the potential of building a strong community with a commitment to ensuring wings and additions.

The Idea Factory

Being the oldest of 10 children growing up on a ranch near Ash Creek in Sheridan County forced Mary Jean Roush to remain creative throughout her life. The essentials of learning to share and create ways to entertain her younger siblings during childhood propelled her into the creative powerhouse she exemplifies in her adult life.

“People need to know: An idea is like a seed, if it doesn’t fall on fertile ground, it isn’t going anywhere,” Roush said.

She credits two of her most successful ideas to the surrounding community that helped her initiate the Help at Home program at what was known as the Senior Center at the time, now The Hub on Smith, and Our Camp Inc., a summer camp experience for people with special needs in Story.

Help at Home, which still services the county today, served as one of the first communities in the nation to provide simple at-home assistance for the elderly. She generated the idea after encountering an elderly neighbor needing assistance with a bath.

Roush saw a need, and she worked with her team at the Senior Center to make it happen, a trait she picked up from her father.

If a neighbor needed help with farming, Roush’s father lent that neighbor the equipment and manpower needed to complete the task. When Roush’s younger siblings needed something to help pass the time, she created fun. When an elderly woman needed help taking a bath, Roush stepped in with a bar of soap.

“We just grew up thinking that’s what you do,” Roush said.

Years later, she reflected on her service, from baking everyone birthday cakes at Heritage Towers to piloting Help at Home and kickstarting and sustaining Our Camp Inc.

Roush saw need after need, and she worked with her team, whether at the Senior Center or within the bloodline, to make it happen.

Her advice to an already philanthropic place?

“Look for a need and fill it,” Roush said. “It’s just that simple.”