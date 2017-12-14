SHS dual enrollment pilot takes flight

SHERIDAN — “Surviving, not thriving.”

The idea for a pilot program that puts Sheridan High School students in dual courses in conjunction with Sheridan College began in 2015 with the intention of helping students who were getting by but not reaching their potential. The program hoped students would find more meaningful challenges by taking college classes of their choosing.

The one-year pilot program is completely separate from the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School on the college campus. All students in the dual course program attend Sheridan High School.

This past spring, SHS teachers and guidance counselors identified students on track to graduate who might enjoy a slight change of scenery. They cast a wide net and asked between 60 and 70 potential students and their parents to consider the program. Ultimately, 19 accepted.

The students have different interests and take a variety of classes. Some are on the pre-nursing track, while others are taking art classes or planning to study engineering.

It is too early to determine the program’s success, but early indications seem positive. Nearly all of the students plan to stay in the program next semester.

“The vast majority of them have kind of surprised me with how excited they are for their classes,” Sheridan College director of dual enrollment programs Cody Ball said. “At the beginning of this, if you had said there’s going to be an 80 percent or higher persistence rate of these students, I think everyone would’ve been thrilled.”

Most students commute once, attending the high school in the morning and college in the afternoon, or vice versa. However, sometimes they have to travel twice, and the high school’s early Friday release schedule can cause complications. On Mondays and Wednesdays, for example, junior Megan Beld attends morning classes at the college, goes to the high school in the afternoon and returns to the college for a night class.

Beld currently takes three courses at Sheridan College — psychology, general science and healthcare nutrition — and plans to apply to the college’s nursing program toward the end of her senior year, with the intention of eventually working as an emergency room nurse. The college setting and classes took some getting used to, but Beld largely feels comfortable now. Her courses are difficult but not overwhelming.

“You have to have your own drive to do your work, which for me is hard,” Beld said. “The teachers don’t hound on you to do your homework. If you don’t do it, that’s your problem.”

Plenty of program kinks still need to be worked out. Consultant Michelle Sullivan, who was part of the program design process and is still heavily involved, said the main challenges are teaching students to be self-driven and having more individualized, practical guidance. All students have met with Ball multiple times this semester and also work with high school counselors at least once per month to go over class progress, but room for improvement exists.

The initial plan had most students taking three to five classes, but some are only taking one or two due to high school priorities or having dropped a class. The abundance of online material in college courses has caused some confusion.

College and high school semesters don’t align, either. The students have college exams next week but will take high school exams and start college courses around the same time in January.

Sullivan, the high school and the college are working on making students more aware of resources offered at the college. Workshops on writing, note-taking and time management have been discussed. There may also be a physical location in the college library that will serve as a type of home base for students to do homework or receive tutoring in the future.

Still, the SHS student participation in dual enrollment spiked in the past year and may continue to rise. According to Ball, six students took dual classes in fall 2016 and 12 students did so in spring 2017. This fall, 47 students are taking a total of 85 dual courses.

“Even though dual enrollment has always been an option for students, I think it’s sort of empowered this group to feel like they’re working toward their future,” SHS guidance counselor Anne Travis said.

Beld agreed.

“I like being here with more freedom,” she said. “I choose the classes that I’m interested in … I don’t need a random class at the high school so I have enough credits. I’m getting my credits and doing what I want.”