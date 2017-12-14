Former WYSTAR director dead following officer-involved shooting

SHERIDAN — A former Sheridan resident and director of WYSTAR who faced 25 felony charges out of Albany County for sexual exploitation of a child, blackmail, attempted blackmail, felonious restraint and sexual assault in the first degree, is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 6 in Cheyenne.

Second Judicial District Court in Albany County canceled the trial scheduled for Scott Alan Addison, 49, on Dec. 11 after he died as a result of an altercation with officers from the Cheyenne Police Department on Dec. 6.

The press release from CPD said deputies with Laramie County Sheriff’s Office recognized a truck driven by a suspect — Addison — known to deputies to have a felony arrest warrant from Albany County for probation violation and sex assault. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and Addison refused commands given by the deputies and was observed to have a rifle.

CPD responded to assist and for approximately an hour, Addison refused commands to comply with law enforcement on scene. Shortly before 3 p.m., Addison exited the vehicle with a rifle in his hands. Addison fired his rifle and three officers from CPD and LCSO fired their weapons. Addison was struck and declared deceased at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation will complete the investigation for the officer-involved shooting.

During his arraignment on March 28, Addison pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault in the first degree, one count of blackmail, two counts of attempted blackmail, one count of felonious restraint and 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Court documents from Albany County identified six victims involved with Addison from May 2015 to February 2017.

Addison served formerly as the WYSTAR, currently Volunteers of America, director in Sheridan starting in 2000. He also worked as a former Boise addictions therapist for the Ada County drug and veterans courts and for the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance.

The Idaho Statesman reported that Addison worked for the Ada County specialty courts as a drug and alcohol counselor from March 2010 until he was fired in June 2014. The March 28 article said Addison filed a lawsuit claiming he was discriminated against because he was a man in an office that employed 21 women and four men, as well as claiming his bosses failed to accommodate his bipolar disorder, diagnosed in 1991. The county claims Addison made unwanted sexual advances toward his female coworkers.

Pendley & Associates told The Sheridan Press that Addison’s therapist services were contracted out by the organization based out of Laramie and Cheyenne.