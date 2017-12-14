Letters to the editor

Priorities for those in need

I am all for helping people that need. What I don’t understand is why so many people can’t afford food, but can afford a cellphone. It doesn’t make sense to me.

Shirley Jones

Sheridan

Sick of government

representing no one

Re: Wyoming Promise petition

I’m sure you notice that we change the “party in power” as often as our socks and that it is impossible for the new administration to deliver on the things we think are most important. We of the “in” party naturally blame the “out” party for obstructing our goals and we get discouraged and fail even to vote. Meanwhile the “out” party sees things getting done that no one wants so they blame the “ins,” work harder and vote in larger numbers — and now the “outs” are “in” and the cycle continues. Fewer and fewer important issues are being addressed and more and more people are dropping out. Are you tired of it — government of, by and for the people representing no one? Sign the Wyoming Promise petition to end that.

Join our movement to get a constitutional amendment to re-establish government “by the people.” The idea is not complex. We are asking for an amendment that will specify that the right of political speech is only a right of natural persons so Congress and state legislatures can regulate money raised and spent for political purposes.

This amendment has no immediate or magic effect but it would restore the regulation of money in politics and limit special interests’ dominance over policy (and get rid of a lot of negative campaign ads).

Come and join us at The Hub Community Room (Senior Center) on Dec. 14 at 12:30 p.m. for a presentation and discussion about how money is corrupting our government and see Wyoming Promise online for more information and how you can volunteer.

Mel Logan

Sheridan