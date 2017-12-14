Bird counts planned for this month

Editor’s note: The short article that published in the Dec. 11 edition of The Sheridan Press had incorrect information regarding this year’s counts.

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Audubon Society will hold the Sheridan Area Christmas Bird Count on Sunday. The Big Horn/Story Bird count will take place Dec. 30.

This year will mark the National Audubon Society’s 117th year of Christmas Bird Counts. Volunteers across the nation count as many birds as they can in a single, eight-hour day.

Each year, volunteers drive vehicles, record data and identify birds on specified routes. Some people also track birds that come to their feeders on count day. Everyone is welcome to participate in the count, including beginning birders to experts.

If you would like to participate in the Sheridan Area Christmas Bird Count, joining one of the nine teams this year, contact Liz Howell at (307) 752-4752 or lizhowell345@gmail.com.

For the Big Horn/Story Bird Count, contact Ariel Downing at (307) 751-2303.

Go to http://birds.audubon.org/christmas-bird-count for more information about the event.