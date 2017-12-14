Nominations open for Cowboy Hall of Fame

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame has inducted 195 people since 2014, 184 men and 11 women. Nominations are now open for the class of 2018. The WCHF nominations will remain open through Feb. 28.

Everyone is encouraged to nominate worthy individuals who represent the true cowboy heritage of Wyoming, men and women who have spent their lives with horses and cattle pursuing and perpetuating the livestock industry that makes Wyoming great. Only people who have been correctly nominated will be considered for possible induction. Nominations may be submitted at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination. The WCHF website offers clear, easy to follow instructions, and photos can be submitted with each nomination.

Nominees are inducted annually from 10 geographic regions across the state, having first been filtered and vetted by local committees after the nominations close, then further evaluated and selected by the WCHF board of directors in the spring.

If you need assistance with your nomination, board members’ contact information is listed at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com.