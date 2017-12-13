Big Horn gun scare a scam, SCSO reports

BIG HORN — A gun threat in the Big Horn area causing a lockdown situation at Big Horn Schools resulted in a scam call from a woman targeting a Big Horn man.

A press release from Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 13, 2017, at approximately 10:15 a.m., an unknown female called the Sheridan Law Enforcement Center and reported a specific male was threatening her with a gun at a specific address in Big Horn. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded emergent to the address. Since the address was in close proximity to the Big Horn Schools, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested the school take protective measures.

The subsequent investigation indicated the initial male suspect had been targeted in a recent phone scam and had exchanged unpleasantries with the unknown scammer. We believe the scammer spoofed the male’s phone number and called the Sheridan Law Enforcement Center to report a fictitious crime. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the matter to determine the actual source of the call. The male subject was very cooperative with law enforcement and he is not suspected of any wrong-doing.

Direct further questions or concerns to SCSO at 307-672-3455.