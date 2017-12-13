ISPs work to bring fiber to Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Businesses must balance the rate of return with the cost of investment when considering stepping out into a new venture. Google Fiber quickly learned a lesson in return on investment when it introduced fiber technology into communities around the United States on a trial basis in 2011. Local internet service providers must now balance the cost of bringing fiber into the community with the need for fast service.

Fiber phenomenon

A network cable containing strands of glass fibers inside an insulated casing, or fiber, gained popularity when Google announced “Fiber Cities,” providing internet service speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second in the established places.

Google Fiber continues work in established cities like San Antonio, where citizens pay $55 for the fast service. But, the Alphabet division that operates Google Fiber laid off or reassigned 9 percent of its staff in October 2016 and “paused” or ended fiber operations in 10 cities where it hadn’t fully committed to building, according to an October 2016 Ars Technica article. Bloomberg Technology also reported a new CEO for the company, renamed Alphabet Inc. Google Fiber also added wireless services, called Webpass, along with fiber services. The slowdown by the company came, according to Wired, from its “unrealistic rate of return on basic infrastructure.”

“It wanted to see rapid cost declines per subscriber,” Wired author Susan Crawford writes.

Return on investment

Advanced Communications Technology, a telecommunications service provider in Sheridan, refers to the infrastructure as inventory. If communities purchase enough inventory, the cost of project implementation is justifiable. If ACT cannot cover initial infrastructure costs, it presents a challenge.

“We’re not afraid to invest in opportunities,” said ACT business solutions specialist Rob Johnson. “We look at our return on investment and make sure it’s going to make sense on the numbers side.”

ACT stretches its services nationwide, statewide, regionally and locally within businesses in Sheridan. Once companies establish fiber into the ground, costs remain competitive and comparable for services.

Other options

For those unable to afford the initial cost, other internet service providers in Sheridan fill the gaps with wireless options.

CenturyLink advertises services providing speeds up to 1 gigabyte per second through fiber-connected internet for certain areas of Sheridan and 12 mbps in others, depending on the address. Fiberpipe provides broadband digital subscriber line through telephone lines or wireless services through wireless towers providing 10 to 12 mbps download speeds. Spectrum provides speeds up to 60 mbps and provides options for fiber, with offers and requirements established for other companies to share interconnections throughout the nation.

ACT general manager Aaron Sopko said the school districts currently utilize fiber on their own lines to share among the districts. ACT also leases fiber to separate companies, but not much in Sheridan.

Pay to play

The infrastructure of providing fiber remains the large expense some cannot afford. To install fiber-optic line underground, companies need rights of way with the city, county or state, as well as crews to establish the infrastructure, which Crawford said remains 80 percent or more of the cost of installation.

“The challenge that we see is building fiber to communities, to neighborhoods, to residential areas where we may not be close to right now,” Johnson said. “…To bring fiber into a neighborhood that we’re not close to, you’re looking at a pretty high price.”

Installation costs work better with establishing communities like the North Sheridan Interchange. ACT remains ready for action in and around the interchange project and currently serves a few customers with fiber-optic internet in the area. If Project Enterprise, an internationally recognized brand, relocates its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations to the interchange in Sheridan, ACT is ready to compete to be its internet service provider.

“Future-proof”

Johnson said using fiber for internet services is “future-proof,” allowing for no lapse or overhauls in service due to the well-planned and well-connected services. Because ACT bores fiber lines below ground, services are less susceptible to breaks in service due to down power lines or other natural issues with weather or accidents. When a fiber-optic cable north of Casper caused other locations to be without service for a day on July 21, ACT remained in service due to redundancy in lines.

For now, ACT and other companies in Sheridan will continue to seek opportunities where fiber is financially feasible, with hopes to expand as technology progresses.