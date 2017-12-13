The Brinton to host monthly bird walk

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum and Bighorn Audubon will offer the next round of Birding at The Brinton Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

Dr. Jackie Canterbury of the Bighorn Audubon Society will lead the walk. Winter birds have arrived, including the gray-crowned rosy finch and the evening grosbeak.

Those planning to participate should meet at The Brinton parking lot at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Barb McNab at The Brinton at (307) 672-3173 or email bighornaudubon@gmail.com.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.