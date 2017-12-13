FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 7:56 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Smoke investigation, Jewel Road, 11:17 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Trauma, Parkview Boulevard, 1:41 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 8:07 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 2:47 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 3:50 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Trauma, Park Drive, 7:44 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, Ridgecrest Drive, 12:16 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:36 a.m.

• Medical, College Meadows, 7:55 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 a.m.

• Trauma, Smith Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Medical, College Meadows Drive, 1:49 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:40 p.m.

•Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — KC K. Dunivan, Sheridan; Angela M. McIver Livingston, Sheridan; Kolton Jon Dunivan, Sheridan; Baby Girl McIver Livingston, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.

• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 7:16 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West 14th Street, 8:18 a.m.

• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 8:25 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:27 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:28 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Animal lost, North Gould Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Gladstone Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:30 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:17 p.m.

• Lost property, Meadowlark Lane, 12:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 1:14 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Second Street, 3:35 p.m.

• DUS, West Second Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Lookout Point Drive, 4:01 p.m.

• DUI, Shoshone Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 4:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 5:10 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:46 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Victoria Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 7 p.m.

•Assist agency, Bowman Avenue, 9:42 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 11:16 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.

Tuesday

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 12:29 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 9:48 a.m.

• Drug activity, East Works Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Theft cold, Emerson Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 11:33 a.m.

• Assault-simple, Lewis Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, York Circle, 12:46 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Battery cold, Sheridan area, 1:29 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Smith Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Civil dispute, 14th Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, Dome Drive, 2:03 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Shirley Cove, 2:08 p.m.

• Bicycle theft, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 6:22 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Brooks Street, 9:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 10:05 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Medical, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 12:14 a.m.

• Theft cold, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 9:21 a.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:29 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 35, 5:28 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 6:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 8:04 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Kelly Paul Sondgeroth, 53, Sheridan, open container by vehicle operator, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph Andrew Long, 32, Ranchester, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• David Armando Rodriguez, 34, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 83

Female inmate count: 22

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

