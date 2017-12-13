SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 7:56 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Smoke investigation, Jewel Road, 11:17 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Trauma, Parkview Boulevard, 1:41 a.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 8:07 a.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 2:47 p.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Medical, West 12th Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Trauma, Park Drive, 7:44 p.m.
Tuesday
• Medical, Ridgecrest Drive, 12:16 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:36 a.m.
• Medical, College Meadows, 7:55 a.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
• Trauma, Smith Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Medical, College Meadows Drive, 1:49 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:40 p.m.
•Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• Admissions — KC K. Dunivan, Sheridan; Angela M. McIver Livingston, Sheridan; Kolton Jon Dunivan, Sheridan; Baby Girl McIver Livingston, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 7:16 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West 14th Street, 8:18 a.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 8:25 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:27 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:28 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Animal lost, North Gould Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Gladstone Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:30 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:17 p.m.
• Lost property, Meadowlark Lane, 12:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Second Street, 3:35 p.m.
• DUS, West Second Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Lookout Point Drive, 4:01 p.m.
• DUI, Shoshone Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 4:53 p.m.
• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Victoria Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 7 p.m.
•Assist agency, Bowman Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 11:16 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.
Tuesday
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 12:29 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 9:48 a.m.
• Drug activity, East Works Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Theft cold, Emerson Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 11:33 a.m.
• Assault-simple, Lewis Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Dog at large, York Circle, 12:46 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Battery cold, Sheridan area, 1:29 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Smith Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Civil dispute, 14th Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Dog at large, Dome Drive, 2:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Shirley Cove, 2:08 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 6:31 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Brooks Street, 9:02 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 10:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Medical, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 12:14 a.m.
• Theft cold, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 9:21 a.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:29 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 35, 5:28 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 6:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 8:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Kelly Paul Sondgeroth, 53, Sheridan, open container by vehicle operator, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joseph Andrew Long, 32, Ranchester, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• David Armando Rodriguez, 34, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 83
Female inmate count: 22
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4