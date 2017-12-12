SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Parkview Boulevard, 1:44 a.m.
• Natural gas leak, 50 block Grinnell Plaza, 4:44 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 100 block North Main Street, 10:23 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• Dismissals — Shelby R. Cowen, Sheridan; Kai James Cowen, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Vicious dog, Rawhide Drive, Banner, 7:39 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 14 East, Banner, 8:12 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Main Street, Dayton, 8:47 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:25 p.m.
• Records only, Valley Road, 5:31 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Crystal Creek Drive, 10:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Jeremy Ujean Herrera, 37, Sheridan, assault/battery – aggravated, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Emmett Jerry Shepherd, 48, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Kalei Elizabeth Bowman, 32, Sheridan, vehicle registration required, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jonathan Robert Melville, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Roman Joseph Legerski, Jr., 56, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Beverly Lynn Martin, 44, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 84
Female inmate count: 25
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 7