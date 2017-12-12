FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Parkview Boulevard, 1:44 a.m.

• Natural gas leak, 50 block Grinnell Plaza, 4:44 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 100 block North Main Street, 10:23 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Dismissals — Shelby R. Cowen, Sheridan; Kai James Cowen, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Vicious dog, Rawhide Drive, Banner, 7:39 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Highway 14 East, Banner, 8:12 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Main Street, Dayton, 8:47 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:25 p.m.

• Records only, Valley Road, 5:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Crystal Creek Drive, 10:03 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Jeremy Ujean Herrera, 37, Sheridan, assault/battery – aggravated, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Emmett Jerry Shepherd, 48, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Kalei Elizabeth Bowman, 32, Sheridan, vehicle registration required, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jonathan Robert Melville, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Roman Joseph Legerski, Jr., 56, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Beverly Lynn Martin, 44, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 84

Female inmate count: 25

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 7

