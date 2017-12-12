Big Horn Woman’s Club to gather

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Woman’s Club will gather Friday at 1:30 p.m. The group will host its annual Christmas party and cookie exchange.

The group will get in the Christmas spirit with great music from “Just Harmony.”

Those planning to attend are asked to bring one or two dozen cookies to exchange, as well as nonperishable food, which will be donated to People’s Assistance Food Bank.

The meeting is free and open to all women. It will take place at the Big Horn Woman’s Club clubhouse located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.

For additional information, contact Peg Cullen at 307-689-9345.