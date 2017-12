SHERIDAN — Cris Williamson will perform in a “Home for the Holidays” concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Decades before indie labels were the norm, and years before women had any real access to the industry, Williamson was busy changing the face of popular music. She’s a former Sheridan resident and LGBT activist.

Tickets for the show cost $32 for adults, $28 for seniors and military and $20 for students. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.