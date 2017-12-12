Rocky Mountain Discount Sports to host archery shoot

SHERIDAN — Rocky Mountain Discount Sports will host an archery shoot Saturday and Sunday.

Classes will include championship, male freestyle, female freestyle, male bow hunter and female bow hunter. The shoot will be a Vegas 300 round each day. A shoot off, if any, will follow the last line. Line times are 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Lines will be assigned for Sunday.

The entry fee is $75 for the championship class and $45 for all others with 90 percent cash back for all classes. Buckles will be awarded for all amateur classes. Door prizes will be given away during the shoot.

For more information or to register, call (307) 351-1616, (307) 752-1492 or (307) 751-6196. Spots are limited.

Rocky Mountain Discount Sports is located at 440 Broadway St.