USFS seeks comments on Polaris permit

SHERIDAN — Polaris Test Runs and Big Horn Mountain Snomads special use permits are expiring soon. Both entities have requested issuance of a new five-year permit with the same conditions as the existing permits.

Polaris Test Runs tests new snowmobiles at high-altitude conditions to adjust calibrations on new machines, January through May on the northern portion of the forest.

Big Horn Mountain Snomads host one or two poker fun rides every winter. These are one-day events utilizing the warming huts and snowmobile trails on the north end of the forest.

The information on the permits is also available on the Bighorn National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/projects/bighorn/landmanagement/projects.

Submit comments to comments-bighorn@fs.fed.us with “Polaris and Snomads Special Use Permit Reissues, Attn: Cheri Jones” in the subject line by Dec. 20. For more information, contact Cheri Jones at 307-674-2652.