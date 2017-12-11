SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Carrington Street, 8:23 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Pine Drive, 8:50 a.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Smoke investigation, 200 block West Burkitt Street, smoke investigation, 9:33 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Rollover accident, Highway 87, mile marker 29, 8:41 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West 13th Street, 1:37 a.m.

• Medical, South Carrington Street, 8:20 a.m.

• Medical, Pine Street, 8:47 a.m.

• Medical, Express Drive, 2:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:15 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 87, mile marker 29, 8:17 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 2:45 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:14 a.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 3:42 a.m.

• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, 4:21 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 11:02 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Trauma, West Halbert Street, 12:48 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 1:51 p.m.

• Trauma, I-90 East, mile marker 19, 4:27 p.m.

• Medical, I-90, mike marker 12, 8:45 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Davis Tee, 7:40 a.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Medical, Sheridan Avenue, 3:20 p.m.

• Trauma, Hosburg Drive, Story, 6:40 p.m.

• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 10:22 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admissions — Erin M. Wintermute, Buffalo; Elijah Eric Wintermute, Buffalo

• Dismissals — Erin M. Wintermute, Buffalo; Elijah Eric Wintermute, Buffalo

Saturday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Animal found, East Montana Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Death investigation, Long Drive, 8:38 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane, 9:30 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Animal found, York Circle, 10:47 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:59 a.m.

• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 11:01 a.m.

Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 11:52 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Brundage Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Broadway Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Burkitt Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:19 p.m.

• Filthy premises, North Heights Way, 1:55 p.m.

• Littering, Highland Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:21 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:45 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, West 13th Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Third Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Accident, Ninth Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 4:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

• Animal found, Marion Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 5:40 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 5:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:13 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 p.m.

• DUI, North Brooks Street, 7:14 p.m.

• Trespass progress, West 11th Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Assist SO, Sheridan Avenue, 8:12 p.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 8:49 p.m.

• Code violation, Gladstone Street, 11:36 p.m.

Saturday

• DUS, North Scott Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 1:42 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 2:08 a.m.

• DUI, Lewis Street, 2:24 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Whitney Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Colorado Street, 9 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Montana Street, 9:05 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 14th Street, 9:40 a.m.

• Found property, Gladstone Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 10:32 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Main Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Animal incident, Fleming Boulevard, 11:42 a.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, 2:40 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 6:32 p.m.

• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 7:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:15 p.m.

• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 10:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 10:31 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Sibley Circle, 10:47 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious circumstance, East Works Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 12:36 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 3:51 a.m.

• Accident, Park Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Animal bite, Rider Dog Park, 10:22 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Crook Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Cat violation, Sheridan area, 1:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 2:25 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, Warrant service, West 12th Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 p.m.

• Lost property, Sherman Avenue, 4:23 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 8:38 p.m.

• Shots, East Burkitt Street, 9:39 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:14 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue 11:26 p.m.

• Harassment, West Loucks Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, 11th Street, 11:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Theft cold, Highway 14A, Dayton, 12:05 p.m.

• Theft cold, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 1:51 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Val Vista Street and West Fifth Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Holloway Avenue, 7:01 p.m.

• Assist WHP, US Highway 87, mile post 29, 8:11 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Sand Turn Court, Dayton, 8:48 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Dayton East Road, mile marker 3, Ranchester, 10:20 p.m.

Saturday

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:28 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Coffeen Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Gunshot wound, West Halbert, Ranchester, 1:47 p.m.

• Family dispute, Hersey Road, Parkman, 2:54 p.m.

• Domestic, West Halbert, Ranchester, 7:51 p.m.

Sunday

• Alarm, Dry Ranch Road, 12:38 a.m.

• Malicious mischief, West 13th Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Agency assist, Hosburg Drive, Banner, 6:37 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Skylark Lane, Banner, 6:47 p.m.

• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 7:02 p.m.

• Threats, West Halbert, Ranchester, 7:24 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Kaleb Taylor Bakken, 20, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sean B. Maher, 45, Casper, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Guadalupe Hernandez, 37, Byron, Wyoming, parole revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Shelbi Sierra Wood, 34, Sheridan, fail/maintain lane of travel, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• William Anthony Purcell, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Amy Dianne Beam, 33, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Haley Marie Woodall, 35, Buffalo, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, DUS, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Arthur Thomas Reichert, 62, Ranchester, bond violation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Wales Nyjoel Springfield, 29, Lodge Grass, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by Game and Fish

• Mickey Lee Johnson, 44, Sheridan, leave accident/other vehicle, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit arrested by SPD

• Donald Ray Ingle, 66, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremy Ujean Herrera, 37, Sheridan, assault/battery-aggravated, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 85

Female inmate count: 24

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8

Number of releases for the weekend: 5

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 85