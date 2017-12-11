Library to offer presentation on coffee

SHERIDAN — Matt Egging of Manchester Street Coffee will lead a program about coffee and a coffee tasting Saturday at 10 a.m. at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

Egging will discuss the history of coffee, where it is grown, what the differences are between light, medium and dark roasts and information about how much caffeine is in your morning mug. It will be followed by a tasting with different types of coffee brewed by various methods such as French press, percolator, pour-over and more.

Egging, owner of locally-owned Manchester Street Coffee, started roasting coffee five years ago using an air popcorn popper. By his own account, “my first batch smoked up my kitchen and got me banished to roasting outside. However, it was the best coffee ever and I was absolutely hooked.”

Two years ago, Egging purchased a six-pound air roaster, and he has been experimenting with different roasting techniques, including soaking green coffee beans in bourbon and even smoking them with cherry, pecan and oak woods.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 33 W. Alger St.