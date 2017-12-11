Sheridan County Museum to host holiday open house

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum will celebrate the holiday season with a two-day open house Dec. 16 and 17.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. with free admission and a 10 percent discount on merchandise in the Museum Shop. Light refreshments will be on hand, and activities and events are planned for both days.

Saturday, the museum will offer Tidbit Saturday at 10 a.m. and an ugly sweater contest at 2 p.m.

Sunday, a flute quartet, Flutes of Christmas, will perform at 1 p.m. with local musician Terry Garretson performing at 2 p.m.

For more information, call 307-675-1150. The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.