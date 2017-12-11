Christmas Bird Count planned for this week

SHERIDAN — Each Christmas season, tens of thousands of volunteers will count and record each individual bird and bird species they encounter during one calendar day, within a 15-mile diameter circle. The results are compiled into the longest running database in ornithology, representing over a century of unbroken data on trends of early-winter bird populations across the Americas. The censuses provide valuable data about the number of bird species and numbers of each species occurring within set geographic areas on an early winter day.

This year, the Sheridan count will take place Dec. 14. For additional information on the count, contact Julie Rieder at 702-468-0029 or julie.rieder@gmail.com. The Story-Big Horn count will take place Dec. 23. For information on that count, get in touch with Jean Daly at 306-674-9728 or djdaly@fiberpipe.net.

Christmas Bird Counts are open to birders of all skill levels. While there is a specific methodology to the CBC and you need to count birds within an existing Christmas Bird Count circle, everyone can participate. If you are a beginning birder, on most counts you will be able to join a group that includes at least one experienced birdwatcher. Feeder watchers and backyard watchers are needed, too.

Participants should bring lunch, drinking water, warm clothing and footwear. Binoculars, field guides and spotting scopes are suggested for those who have them.