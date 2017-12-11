Santa returns to SMH rooftop

SHERIDAN — Last year, a young man and his mom drove past Sheridan Memorial Hospital when the man noticed something was missing…Santa.

Nine-year-old Dominic Destefano had loved seeing the Santa and sleigh that was displayed on the hospital roof for many years. According to Destefano, that Santa was one of his favorite memories for as long as he can remember, which he thinks is about four years. When he drove by last year and noticed it was gone, he really missed it and asked his mom where it was. After making a phone call to the hospital, it was discovered that over the years of being out in the wind and other weather, Santa had finally fallen apart and was not able to be displayed that year.

When Destefano’s mom, Jennifer, explained what the decoration meant to her son, the hospital staff knew something needed to be done and went to work to find a new Santa.

After researching rooftop decorations, the hospital staff chose a new Santa design and partnered with the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation and Auxiliary to make the new Santa a reality. They also reached out to Sheridan’s own Craftco Metals Services to see if this was something the company’s team could build. Craftco employees were up to the challenge.

After showing the photo to and visiting with Josh Sharp at Craftco, the staff took on the project.

Once Santa was designed and in the process of being built, the SMH staff had one final task — lights. SMH’s own Curtis Rivers is usually found taking care of any number of things around the hospital campus, but, much like the team at Craftco, he was more than willing to take on the task of lighting the 40-foot-by-24-foot Santa. Rivers and his crew worked for many days making sure Santa would look perfect once displayed on the roof.