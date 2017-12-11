Hawks fail to take advantage of opportunities

SHERIDAN — ‘Tis the season of giving, and the Casper Oilers had all the Christmas spirit in the world Saturday night at Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center. The Sheridan Hawks, however, couldn’t say the same.

If this were a typical holiday gift exchange, the Oilers should have felt a bit slighted.

Casper gift wrapped 10 scoring opportunities — 10 power plays — for the Hawks, but the home team elected to unwrap just one in a 6-2 loss.

“I don’t know what happened,” Sheridan’s Jack Chase said. “It just wasn’t our game (Saturday) night.”

Sunday’s contest ended in a loss, as well. However, the Hawks put up a much stiffer fight, only falling 3-2. The defeats dropped Sheridan to 2-4 on the season.

“We were just out of sync all weekend,” Sheridan head coach Kirk Viren said. “Passes weren’t connecting. It felt like our guys just didn’t have any chemistry together this weekend, and it happens sometimes.”

That connectedness plays a monumental role during power plays, and the Hawks had plenty of one-man advantages as the Oilers committed 10 penalties Saturday — four in the opening period.

But after failing to covert the first power play into a goal, and then the second and then the third, it started to weigh on the Hawks’ players’ minds.

“On our power plays, we try too hard,” Chase said. “They are one-man down, so we have the advantage; we just need to slow it down and take our time. That’s definitely the key factor for our power play is to slow it down. We are trying too hard to score. We know we have that advantage and we are thinking, ‘We got to score. We got to score.’ And that’s not the mentality you need to have.

“Overall, we just need to slow it down.”

Conversely, Sheridan found it troublesome trying to slow Casper down, initially. The Oilers took an early 3-0 lead Saturday, and all three goals came within a one-minute-and-32-second span.

“They scored three goals on one shift, which is not acceptable at all,” Chase said.

Chase answered and salvaged an otherwise forgetful first period with a goal, assisted by Seth Rasmuson, at the 7:51 mark. Chase scored his second goal, and the last for Sheridan, midway through the second period. However, it followed a pair of Casper goals, making its magnitude minuscule.

Casper pulverized Sheridan goalie Josh Eaton with 46 shots, and the Hawks’ goalie did the best he could, turning 40 of them away.

“Josh played well (Saturday),” Chase said.

“He always plays well. We just didn’t really back him up the way we needed to.

“We kind of hung him out to dry.”

The Hawks only put 29 shots on target.

It didn’t get much better offensively for the Hawks Sunday. They once again only managed 29 shots while Casper fired 52 at Eaton.

The opening period went a lot better for the Hawks as Eaton held Casper scoreless and Sam Boyles broke through with an unassisted goal at the 3:52 mark to give Sheridan its lone lead of the weekend.

However, just like Saturday’s game, the opening 18 minutes could have been much more fruitful had the Hawks taken better advantage of four Casper penalties.

“Power plays for can be negative or positive,” Viren said. “If you go out there and you have good chances and you don’t score, it builds positive momentum. Obviously, scoring on it is huge. But if you go out there and you kind of fumble around and you don’t make anything happen, it gives the other team confidence on the penalty kill.

“It can go either way.”

Casper answered with a goal in the second period and another to open the third to take a 2-1 edge. Sheridan’s Jackson Gould logged an unassisted goal from near mid ice as his shot trickled past Casper goalie Ryan Means, which tied the game with 11:51 left in the contest.

But Casper, as it did all weekend, had a quick response and scored the game-decider with 7:25 to play.

Sheridan remains at home next weekend with a couple games against Douglas.