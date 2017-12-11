Bench guys start party in Generals blowout road win

WILLISTON, N.D. — “Shoot a 3.”

Sheridan College head men’s basketball coach Matt Hammer rarely gives his players free rein on the court. Each player fills a role, and each role fits into the overarching theme that’s pushed the Generals to the brink of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s top 25.

Six-foot-6 freshman big man Trace Murphey firing a late-game 3-pointer wasn’t normal, but winning was, and Murphey’s attempt came at the tail end of Sheridan’s 108-65 victory over the North Dakota All-Stars Saturday. The Generals have won 10 in a row and sit on a 13-1 record.

Although Murphey’s 3 fell short, it signified the type of season the Generals are having, and more importantly, it exemplified the fun that’s come along with the winning. Or maybe the fun was a byproduct of the winning. Either way, the excitement among Hammer’s group is high and still growing.

“They really enjoy playing with each other,” Hammer said of his players. “In my time here at Sheridan College, it’s the most unselfish group we’ve had.”

Murphey finished the day with seven points and seven rebounds, many of which came late as his teammates looked to get the ball in the hands of a player whose hard work in practice often goes unnoticed in very brief stints of actual game time.

But Sheridan dominated the All-Stars Saturday, and Murphey was just one of the many reserves to get extended minutes in the blowout. Deone Stovall knocked down a free throw with 10 minutes and 34 seconds left, giving Sheridan a 40-point lead and tallying the final active General to hit the scoring column.

All 12 players played at least 10 minutes and scored at least one point. In fact, Channel Banks, the team’s leading scorer, finished with just four points and played only 10 minutes. A night earlier, Banks played all but five minutes in a win over Williston State and led the team with 25 points.

But Saturday’s win revolved around the other guys. When Kon Anguik rained three 3-pointers in a row, the eruption on the bench continuously grew louder. Even a smirk crept onto the face of the referees as Anguik’s third long ball splashed and a small dance party broke out on the SC bench.

Murphey came off screens and knocked down jumpers. Hammer even called a play to isolate the big man for a drive to the rim — which he laid in. A Cody Baumstarck tip-dunk ignited a roar from teammate Cam Reece, the Generals’ resident dunker.

Sheridan is rolling, and on any given night, the plays could be made by any number of guys.

“I think guys are starting to see the role that they’re being asked to fulfill and play, and you’ve got a lot of guys that are buying into it,” Hammer said.

The Generals finished the game 42 of 83 (.506) from the field. They turned the ball over just seven times after coughing it up 21 times the day before.

While the team chases a spot in the top 25 and continues to stack its wins, the camaraderie builds inside the Sheridan locker room. With just one game left before the players leave for winter break, Hammer’s enthusiasm grows as he anticipates the conference season.

“This team has so much potential,” Hammer said. “But at the same time, you can only say you’ve got a lot of potential for so long and then you’ve got to start acting on it.”

Sheridan hosts Little Big Horn College Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

Final

North Dakota All-Stars…….25 40 — 65

Sheridan College…………..45 63 — 108

Scoring

Sheridan — Baumstarck 14, Anguik 14, Ricketts 13, Stewart 13, Reece 11, Dowell 9, Bagley 8, Bramah 7, Sutherlin 7, Murphey 7, Banks 4, Stovall 1

Rebounds

All-Stars 29; Sheridan 58 (Baumstarck 10)

Assists

All-Stars 10; Sheridan 14 (Bagley 5)