Local sports briefs

Broncs start season 3-1; girls win 1

SHERIDAN — Sheridan boys basketball finished off tournament play Saturday at the Fremont Motors Casper Invitational in fine fashion. The Broncs scored two victories — 61-44 over Jackson and 62-42 over Natrona — to finish the invitational with a 3-1 record.

Sheridan’s Tristan Bower continued his strong play as he led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points against Jackson. Teammate Parker Christensen also poured in 15 while Abraham Ross and Aaron Woodward chipped in nine and seven points, respectively.

The Broncs quickly staked themselves to a double-digit lead, 18-8, by the end of the first quarter. They promptly ballooned that cushion to 39-14 at halftime before somewhat taking their foot off the gas in the end.

Sheridan followed a similar script in its final game of the tournament against host Natrona. The Broncs built an identical 18-8 lead at the conclusion of the opening eight minutes and added on in the second and third quarters before easing to victory.

Christensen paced the Broncs with 13 points. Bower added 11 while Blayne Baker and Noah Erickson scored eight and seven points, respectively.

Sheridan (3-1) travels to play Billings Senior Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Broncs logged their first win of the season, and of head coach Larry Ligocki’s career, Saturday with a 49-47 win over Jackson. Sheridan, however, couldn’t maintain the momentum as it fell to host Natrona 60-42 to close the tournament with a 1-3 record.

Three Lady Broncs scored in double figures against Jackson, led by Mollie Morris and Emily Kilpatrick who tallied 11 points apiece. Jordan Christensen added nine and Riley Rafferty scored seven.

Both Sheridan and Jackson held matching scores through the first two quarters before the Lady Broncs inched out to a 33-29 lead.

Sheridan’s game against Natrona couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start as the Lady Broncs failed to score a single point in the first period.

Sheridan found itself down 39-9 at halftime prior to clawing back ever so slightly during the second half.

Alli Puuri represented the lone Lady Bronc in double figures against Natrona as she poured in 12. Katie Ligocki and Christensen tallied eight points apiece.

Sheridan (1-3) hosts Billings Senior Friday at 7:30 p.m. in its home opener.

Big Horn girls basketball bounces back

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams had two close wins over 3A schools Saturday at the Herder Classic at Glenrock. The Lady Rams defeated Thermopolis 49-45 in overtime and followed with a 44-42 victory over Wheatland. The Lady Rams were 2-1 on the weekend.

Against Thermopolis, Courtney Wallach and Shyan Davidson both scored 10 points, seven of which came in overtime for Wallach. Sydney Schmidt totaled 15 points against Wheatland to lead the Lady Rams. Head coach Michael McGuire said the team played well at times but needs to be more consistent on both ends of the floor moving forward.

At the Coal Miners Classic at Wright, Wheatland defeated the Big Horn boys 36-34 Saturday. The Rams finished the tournament 1-2, with both losses coming by two points.

Both Big Horn teams play at the Wyoming Indian/Wind River tournament this weekend.

Tongue River basketball falls short at Lovell

DAYTON — The Tongue River basketball teams had a tough visit to Lovell Saturday afternoon, both losing by more than 20 points.

The boys team fell 72-45. Jaren Fritz was the high scorer again, finishing with 16 points, while teammate Hugh Patterson scored 14.

After keeping it competitive for the first quarter, the Lady Eagles lost 48-22. Jenna Keller and Nikki Perfetti both had seven points.

Both Tongue River teams play at the Wyoming Indian/Wind River tournament this weekend.

Lady Panthers take sixth at Upton Tournament

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont girls basketball finished up their opening weekend with a 48-41 loss against Hulett to place sixth at the Upton Tournament.

AC’s Kristen Klaahsen logged her best game of the young season, pouring in a team-high 19 points, and teammate McKenna Auzqui also scored in double figures with 10.

The Lady Devils doubled up the Lady Panthers 14-7 at the conclusion of the opening eight minutes. Hulett increased its lead to 28-17 at halftime. AC trailed 42-26 heading into the fourth quarter before mounting a rally that came up short.

The AC boys had an even tougher time Saturday at the Upton tournament as the Panthers were outscored by 72 points in their two games. AC fell to Hulett 64-27 before falling to Spearfish’s freshman team 72-37 to place seventh.

The Lady Panthers (1-2) and Panthers (0-3) travel to the Lusk Tournament Friday.

Sheridan swimming completes first weekend

SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s swimming and diving team wrapped up their first weekend of competition at the Gillette Pentathlon Saturday at the CCSD Aquatic Center. A swimming pentathlon combines five events — 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard freestyle. The Broncs placed eighth as a team.

Sheridan junior Sam Sampson led the Broncs, placing 30th with a combined time of 4 minutes, 45.92 seconds. Freshman teammate Thomas Yates placed 34th with a 4:47.44, and junior Noah Hodges rounded out the Broncs’ top three with a 4:50.63, which was good enough for 36th place.

Sheridan performed best in the butterfly as the aforementioned trio all placed in the top 23. Hodges boasted the highest finish among the team, touching 17th in the butterfly with a time of 1:01.41. Yates wasn’t far behind with a 21st-place time of 1:02.37, and Sampson placed 23rd, clocking in at 1:03.

Sheridan freshman Emmett Potter finished 11th in the one-meter diving with a score of 157.55.

The Broncs travel to Buffalo for their first dual of the season Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Sheridan wrestling competes in South Dakota

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan wrestling team finished 22nd out of 30 teams over the weekend at the Rapid City, South Dakota, Invitational, scoring 63 points. High schools from North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming competed. T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota, took first with 214 points.

Sheridan had two grapplers finish in the top eight in their respective weight classes. Freshman Reece Osborne (113 pounds) won his class, going 5-0 with two pins during the two-day tournament. Osborne won the championship match on a 6-2 decision.

Senior Kel Tritschler (138) took sixth, finishing 4-3 on the weekend, with all of his wins coming via pin.

The Broncs wrestle at the Worland Tournament this weekend.