Optimizing outdoor recreation

SHERIDAN — If getting active outside comes as easy as fishing the North Tongue River, hiking Black Mountain or taking a bike ride on Sheridan’s pathways, recreation in Wyoming’s great outdoors must be booming, right?

Yes.

And no.

A 2016 Outdoor Industry Association report found that outdoor recreation in Wyoming generates approximately $5.6 billion in annual consumer spending, $1.6 billion in wages and salaries and $514 million in state and local tax revenue. For every dollar spent on outdoor products, $4 is spent on food, lodging and transportation. Outdoor recreation creates 50,000 jobs statewide.

In that sense, business is booming.

And yet, for all the climbing, hunting, snowmobiling and more, Wyoming’s outdoor economy trails that of 10 neighboring western states by more than $1 billion. Wyoming outranks only Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

For a state with the Tetons, Red Desert, Vedauwoo, North Platte River and Bighorn Mountains, that doesn’t seem right.

With the recent release of the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Task Force report to Gov. Matt Mead, it could change.

“Outdoor recreation is a game changer for any state,” said Domenic Bravo, a task force member and the division administrator for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails. “When you look at the amazing things we have going on, there is so much room for opportunity.”

Leveraging opportunities to optimize outdoor recreation — and its prospective economy — was the ultimate goal for the task force created by Mead in 2016.

Antelope Butte Foundation president Mark Weitz represented the Sheridan area on the task force, joining 25 other members for five multi-day meetings between December 2016 and May 2017 to develop policy recommendations for Mead and the Wyoming Legislature.

An ambitious group, the task force initially brainstormed 500 recommendations for boosting Wyoming’s outdoor recreation economy. In the final report, members whittled that down to 11 major recommendations with 59 sub-recommendations in a 46-page document that reads like a pregame huddle might sound.

Think.

Dream.

Do.

Recruit outdoor recreation events and businesses; fund development efforts, knowing sacrifice now will pay off later; team up public and private sectors to promote what Wyoming already offers in abundance: a great outdoors ripe for recreation.

“Outdoor recreation has been good to me,” Weitz said about why he joined the task force. “Trails were there for me to go hiking; ski lifts were running for me to go ride. Now, there’s less of that.”

While 500 initial recommendations were boiled down to 11 big action plans, Weitz said two issues stood out in every task force discussion: access and education.

Gaining increased access for recreation looks tricky at the outset, but with respect and collaboration, it shouldn’t be, Weitz said.

The task force discussed the need to acknowledge the importance of private lands and landowner rights while finding ways to encourage landowners to provide expanded recreation access. This could occur through access easements, property tax breaks, leases and in-kind compensation, according to sub-recommendation 4.2 in the report.

Increased access does not mean 42 new trailheads, Weitz said, noting that studies have shown concentrated access is best. Open four or five new trails and manage them well. Host recreation events at a location like Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, which can handle 1,500 people skiing or riding bikes while preventing widespread resource damage.

Education is multi-faceted. It means educating Wyoming’s youth on how to enjoy the outdoors, guiding locals and tourists on where to go and how to get there, promoting conservation of the land being enjoyed and connecting people with the businesses and resources that enable recreation.

One big idea that came up was development of a “super app.” The app would connect users with recreation opportunities statewide, be it climbing near Ten Sleep, fishing in Flaming Gorge or hiking to Bucking Mule Falls in the Bighorns, Weitz said. As a one-stop shop, the app would promote the state’s plethora of adventures, not only those already renowned and marketed.

Another point to remember about boosting Wyoming’s outdoor recreation economy, Weitz said, is realizing it won’t happen equally across the state. The biking opportunities in Curt Gowdy State Park could foster a cluster of biking related industry; likewise the ice-climbing near Cody or backpacking in the Bighorns.

Clustering businesses around the primary forms of recreation in different areas of the state could lead to sustainable growth that comes mainly from within Wyoming’s borders, Weitz said.

If people love the outdoorsy lifestyle in Wyoming, they will support that lifestyle. Skiers will open ski shops; anglers will start niche manufacturing businesses for needed gear; adventurers will make the clothes they need to adventure.

The Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Task Force submitted its report to Mead in October and implementation has already begun.

At Wyoming State Parks, Bravo has donned another hat. He now leads the new Outdoor Recreation Office housed in his division. His office will lead the charge to elevate outdoor recreation in Wyoming, working with Mead, legislators, the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the Wyoming Business Council on various measures to support and enhance the industry and its opportunities.

Building on the momentum of the task force, the Wyoming Business Council highlighted outdoor recreation as one of its six major industries, making it a focus of development initiatives. The business council also surveyed businesses in the outdoor recreation industry and compiled an Outdoor Recreation Industry Report that highlights strengths to support and opportunities to pursue.

“We now have a road map to start doing cool things in the outdoor recreation economy,” Bravo said.

It’s time to start driving.