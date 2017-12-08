Kindness: Sheridan takes the first step toward initiative

SHERIDAN — Kindness, Wyoming. It takes just one small step to turn thoughts into actions. Simple, right? In theory, yes.

But recent events at Sheridan College resulting in racially-charged acts of hatred indicate kindness may not come naturally to all.

“You want to think everybody’s kind, and you read things that are totally opposite,” Tracy Thorpe said. “You would hope things like this would help with that.”

Leadership 2.0, a gathering of graduates of Leadership Wyoming, CiViC project and Leadership Sheridan County started the conversation of cultivating a culture of kindness in Sheridan. The event served as a means by which to keep these three groups of community leaders engaged and give them an opportunity to network.

The event served as the third of its kind in three years, with programs differing between speakers and group brainstorming sessions. Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce executive director Dixie Johnson said the collaboration among the three groups creates strength and takes each group one step further in leadership.

The charge, led by Mandy Fable and Chris “Critter” Murray from the Leadership Wyoming class of 2017, started with a final project from the class. From there, Leadership Wyoming’s class of 2017 developed Kindness Wyoming.

Murray derived inspiration of initiating random acts of kindness throughout the state from his brother-in-law, who serves as Anaheim, California’s, mayor. Anaheim, which also houses the Happiest Place on Earth — Disneyland — created such a culture of kindness through a deliberate culture shift that it was deemed the city of kindness.

The initiative — to create a culture shift in the crime riddled city — challenged citizens to record 1 million acts of kindness. Citizens accomplished the goal in four months. Sharing kindness resulted in lowered crime rates and increases in graduation rates, volunteerism, attendance, grades and test scores within the schools.

Murray defines kindness as doing something for others without expecting anything in return and emphasizes the “doing” and “something” aspects of the definition.

Fable, who recently moved into the executive director position with Leadership Wyoming, said reaching Sheridan with the Kindness Wyoming initiative was integral in light of the events at Sheridan College earlier in the fall. Fable’s vision to further the initiative into Sheridan was met with more than 75 people willing to share ideas about how to integrate kindness into the community.

“This couldn’t have gone any better,” said Center for a Vital Community executive director Amy Albrecht. “…I just think this is who we are.”

Despite the negativity penetrating the nation, Albrecht believes in change for Sheridan County.

“I really think we’re better than the national culture,” Albrecht said. “I think we can have these conversations. We can be kind to each other, and this is the first step. We just have to do it; we have to focus on it.”

Participants Linda Johnson and Thorpe found the conversation about kindness better than expected.

“It was a real eye-opener that it’s a real easy thing to do and we’re not doing it,” Thorpe said.

Johnson said, for her, sharing kindness looks like getting out of her “bubble.”

“Sometimes we get stuck in our own lives, stuck on our phones, and I tend to be introverted,” Johnson said.

Creating a culture of kindness, started by a small group of graduates, will move into the community in the coming months with study circles and other initiatives.