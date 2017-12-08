Local students learn about STEM fields from UW professors

SHERIDAN — Some local students received a different type of education Thursday, courtesy of a group of University of Wyoming professors and students.

The UW professors were invited to give students at Sheridan Junior High School and Sheridan High School a better understanding of what a science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) career might look like.

Danny Dale, head of the UW department of physics and astronomy, and graduate student Jessica Sutter spoke with eighth-grade students at SJHS and an AP physics class at SHS. Dale and Sutter talked about a NASA mission to find potentially habitable earth-size planets in the Milky Way, of which there are about 40 billion.

At SJHS, Dale passed out about 25 pictures to groups of students and had them organize the pictures however they wanted.

The groups then explained the reasoning behind their sorting style.

“This is a groundbreaking discovery,” one student joked.

Dale revealed that the 25 pictures were meant to be sorted by size, from a miniscule proton all the way up to large swaths of outer space, to get a better understanding of both the tininess and vastness of the universe.

Students asked questions about different space-related topics, including dark matter and observing stars due to the speed of light. Sutter explained that the closest star to Earth is about three light years away, meaning when humans observe the star, they see what the star looked like three years ago. Of course, some stars are thousands of light years away, giving humans a brief glimpse into the distant past.

“Telescopes are kind of like time machines,” Sutter remarked.

Sutter and Dale also discussed the Fermi Paradox, which notes the contradiction between the amount of potentially habitable planets in the universe and the fact that humans have yet to encounter other forms of intelligent life.

Dale modified the paradox into a question: “Where are they?”

At the junior high, one student said that due to the enormous size of the universe, life almost certainly exists somewhere else. A different student said perhaps humans haven’t encountered intelligent life yet because of internal conflict between other life forms. Another student said maybe bacteria or plants exist elsewhere, but not intelligent life.

At the high school, Dale said he believes intelligent life exists and that it has advanced beyond human understanding.

Rachel Watson, director of the UW Learning Actively Mentoring Program and a professor in the department of molecular biology, along with a few UW students, talked with several junior high science classes and the SJHS after-school earth team.

During three of SJHS science teacher Sarah Hackworth’s classes, Watson and the UW students explained some of the research projects they worked on. The SJHS students looked at the degradation process of fiber, different bacteria cultures and how to increase bacteria productivity, which the UW students do, as well.

“They don’t know what a microbiologist does, and so it’s neat for them to get to actually see that and see what these students at the university are working on,” Hackworth said.

The UW members’ visit to Sheridan occurred by happenstance. Hackworth met Watson this summer at a professional development workshop in Laramie and asked her to visit SJHS. Watson accepted and Dale joined, as well, along with several of their students. Both professors have traveled occasionally for the last two years to different schools around the state.

The SJHS students also learned from the research going on at UW that science can be messy, laborious and full of mistakes, as opposed to following a strict procedure in a lab.

Hackworth stressed the importance of learning about the STEM field because those areas of knowledge are applicable to problems related to energy, water and nearly any other topic. Watson concurred and believes current students in elementary and junior high school have a better understanding of how science and math can help find real-world solutions

“I think what I’m seeing more of in students is an awareness of the ways in which STEM applies to all of the major problems that we’re facing,” Watson said. “That is really inspirational to see.”